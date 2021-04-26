Texas HS Football Hall of Fame: Martin demonstrated leadership as 'coach of coaches'

His success in Garland prompted a move to Allen for a few years before Martin began his second calling — coaching coaches. Working alongside the well-renowned D.W. Rutledge with a title of assistant executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Martin began to form bonds with his counterparts around the state, helping push the game he loved forward in a positive manner.

Martin took over as executive director in 2019 after Rutledge retired.

"I felt like I could have a bigger impact on coaches and kids across the state," he said. "I thought it could be a way to have some influence. It was the hardest decision I ever made in my life, but it was the right one and I think it has been a successful one."

Martin has immersed himself in matters to make the game safer. His collaborative efforts with the UIL helped implement and improve tackling and coaching certification programs all over the state. Clearly, Martin has spent his life fortifying the game that he and his family have held dear to their hearts.

"I wanted to help coaches understand the reasons we coach, because it's not just to win a game, it's to help kids be successful at life," Martin said.