Texas HS Football Hall of Fame: Martin demonstrated leadership as 'coach of coaches'

From a state championship-winning coach to eventually becoming executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Joe Martin was born to be a leader in in the game he loved.
Coaching for 26 years in Texas public schools, Martin compiled an exquisite resume, piling up 150 wins. His teams won nine district titles and made two trips to the state semifinals before reaching the pinnacle with Garland in 1999. But it was the way his team won a state title that made it even sweeter.
Running the Wing-T — a formation that was nearing the end of its prime just before the century ended — Martin used every last resource he had on his way to a 15-1 record and a 37-25 win over Katy in the Class 5A Division II championship game in the Astrodome.
Emptying the bench is not an exaggeration. Martin swapped his offensive linemen out every six plays no matter the situation, making the Owls' title run even that more interesting and special.
"The more kids that got to play, the happier and harder they played," said Martin, who will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday as the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game. "We didn't waver, that's the way we practiced. We were a very up-tempo team, but we were fortunate to have a number of kids that bought in and wanted to be a part of that style of play."
His success in Garland prompted a move to Allen for a few years before Martin began his second calling — coaching coaches. Working alongside the well-renowned D.W. Rutledge with a title of assistant executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Martin began to form bonds with his counterparts around the state, helping push the game he loved forward in a positive manner.
Martin took over as executive director in 2019 after Rutledge retired.
"I felt like I could have a bigger impact on coaches and kids across the state," he said. "I thought it could be a way to have some influence. It was the hardest decision I ever made in my life, but it was the right one and I think it has been a successful one."
Martin has immersed himself in matters to make the game safer. His collaborative efforts with the UIL helped implement and improve tackling and coaching certification programs all over the state. Clearly, Martin has spent his life fortifying the game that he and his family have held dear to their hearts.
"I wanted to help coaches understand the reasons we coach, because it's not just to win a game, it's to help kids be successful at life," Martin said.
Both of Martin's sons played football and have followed in their father's footsteps in their careers. Josh is now a tight ends coach at SMU, and Ryan is an offensive line coach at McKinney High School. The siblings even teamed up to play football at Tarleton State.
Martin played quarterback and was inducted into the Eastern New Mexico University Athletic Hall Of Fame in 2007, is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Hall Of Honor, the Garland Sports Hall Of Fame and the Lewisville High School Hall of Fame, where he helped lead the Fighting Farmers to the state title game back in 1972.
All accolades aside, it's the football experience that Martin loves, one that he hopes can change futures for the coaches he mentors and the kids' lives these coaches touch on a daily basis.
"Our mission statement is helping coaches to help kids. I believe if there is any group that can get our country in a position to live and work together, it's our coaches," he said.
"The fun part of a Friday night is the game itself, but it's also great knowing what all goes into getting to that point, including what these coaches do behind the scenes" Martin continued. "But the atmosphere and the environment are all pretty special in my mind. I think it's the greatest game in the world."