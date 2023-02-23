When you think of Groesbeck High School tennis, you think of the Longbotham family.

Their sterling reputation extends far beyond the city limits of that Limestone County community. As such, the United States Tennis Association has honored the Longbothams as the winner of their 2023 Texas Family of the Year Award.

In 1963, Tom Longbotham, an avid tennis player who had won doubles titles in high school, helped Groesbeck build its first tennis courts. The following year his son, Jim, joined the Groesbeck tennis team.

Jim later became the Goats’ coach and built one of the more successful programs in the state. He had a 25-year string of state qualifiers and produced five individual state champions in addition to future college coaches and tennis pros.

Jim’s youngest daughter Megan is a former USTA Texas staff member who still works with the organization as a volunteer at the section and national levels. His other daughter Lauren spent two decades as a college tennis coach at SMU and Auburn before taking up her dad’s old post as Goats head coach in 2021. Lauren and her husband Stephen co-founded the Groesbeck Tennis Academy, which aims to provide tennis resources and instruction to rural communities throughout Central Texas.

Established in 1975, the USTA Texas Family of the Year Award is given out annually to a family that best contributes to the growth and promotion of the sport of tennis in Texas.