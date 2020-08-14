MART — After each season, Mart head football coach Kevin Hoffman conducts a series of exit interviews with his returning players. They discuss areas that need improvement and goals for the future.

Following the 2017 season, then-freshman Roddrell Freeman spelled out his future aspirations to Hoffman in very clear terms.

I want three more rings, he said.

“He made mention that he wanted to be one guy that won four (state championships) in a row,” Hoffman said. “Right now, he’s the only one that has a chance to do that.”

It’s not a flex, it’s just fact. Mart’s football bling dazzles far brighter than your school. The Panthers are closing in on 800 wins as a program and own eight state championships. Only Aledo and Richland Springs, with nine titles apiece, have won more. Mart has turned out more big-time players than some towns five times its size, from Jerry Hopkins to Earl Costley to Frank West Tony Baker to Quan Cosby to John Garrett to Lee McClendon to Tyrek Horne.

But Freeman has a chance to achieve something none of those others could. If he could bat 4-for-4 in state championship trophies, he might just go down as the Greatest Panther of All.

It’s kind of a crazy dream, really. Who thinks like that?

Believe it or not, Roddrell Freeman does.

“Ever since I was little, I always wanted to be the man in Mart,” Freeman said. “I always looked up to the older people, the people that came up before me. I wanted to be like those people. … It’s been a dream since I was in the sixth grade. It’s been a dream to win four. Nobody has ever done it in Mart history. It was my goal to win four.”

Freeman’s been the man ever since he was a boy. Hoffman and Mart’s coaches remember watching in near-disbelief as Freeman destroyed his opponents in junior high. They had no doubt that he’d start on the Mart varsity just as soon as he entered the ninth grade.

“From Day One, he was a varsity player when he stepped on the high school campus,” Hoffman said. “In middle school he was always bigger, stronger and faster than everyone. It wasn’t much competition at the middle school level. For him to be a 14-year-old freshman playing with juniors and seniors was the competition step-up that he needed.”

Still, to ease his transition the Mart coaches decided to mostly limit Freeman to one side of the ball his freshman year. They stuck him at defensive end — he’d always played linebacker to that point — and he responded by creating persistent nightmares for opposing offensive tackles and quarterbacks. He made 109 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles for Mart’s 2017 state title team while claiming Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors.

Ultimately, though, it doesn’t really matter where you put Freeman on the field. His position shouldn’t be listed as Defensive End or Quarterback or Running Back. Instead, it should be called Football Player.

“He’s just an athlete,” Hoffman said. “We can put him anywhere we want on offense and he knows what to do. We can pretty much put him anywhere we want on defense and he’s going to know what to do and make plays.”

You know you’re loaded when you’ve got one of the best players in the state on your roster, and yet you may not really need him. That’s the luxurious position in which Mart found itself as Freeman entered his sophomore year of 2018. The Panthers boasted ultra-productive skill players like Tyrek Horne, Shatydrick Bailey and Kyler Martin. So they used Freeman as a stopgap, a fill-in. Put him at receiver, put him at running back, put him at quarterback, wherever they needed him.

And when they needed him the most, Freeman delivered better than Amazon Prime. That season Martin, the team’s starting quarterback, went down with a knee injury after the third round of the playoffs. Enter Freeman to the rescue.

“Obviously when Kyler got hurt in the third round of the playoffs, everybody knows what Roddrell did, started three games as a sophomore at quarterback and it just happened to be the region final, state semifinal, state championship game,” Hoffman said.

In those three games Freeman passed for 120 yards, rushed for 405, accounted for four touchdowns and paced Mart to a second consecutive state crown. Not too shabby for an emergency QB.

“You’ve got to have that same mindset, that dog mindset,” Freeman said. “You’ve got to try to separate yourself from everybody else.”

Last year Freeman inherited more playmaking duties than ever before. He didn’t buckle a bit under the heavier load, either. He rushed for 2,138 yards and 39 touchdowns as the Panthers’ primary ball carrier, and maintained his usual harassing defensive pressure with 77 tackles, 14 sacks and six fumble recoveries. Oh, and of course he pushed Mart to a third consecutive state championship, too. No big deal, right?

Freeman’s body frame (6-foot-1, 210 pounds), skill level and special athleticism put him in another rare category in Mart, that of Division I football recruit.

“Some of (the college scouts) came in here and I’m like, what in the world are you doing in Mart, Texas? And they say, ‘Well, we heard about this Freeman kid and we want to come take a look,’ ” Hoffman said.

Texas Tech offered Freeman a scholarship early in the 2019 season and other D-I schools have expressed interest. However, many are waiting to see how Freeman scores on the SAT or ACT tests. He was supposed to take the SAT last spring before the coronavirus outbreak altered those plans, and is still waiting to take the test.

But he intends to make it happen.

“That’s also been my goal since I’ve been a kid, to make it to the next level and play at the next level, go to the big level where they give me that opportunity,” said Freeman, who added that he is still “open to anybody” in terms of a college destination.

Freeman’s immediate attention is fixed on playing one last season for his beloved Panthers. He said being a Mart football player “has meant the world to me,” and given the state of the world during a pandemic he’s more grateful than ever that he’ll get a chance to don that purple and gold lid once more.

Even still, it’s never been just about playing for Freeman. He wants to excel. He wants to win it all again, to finish what he started.

“It would be a special feeling to win four,” Freeman said. “There ain’t too many teams who can say they’ve even won three. … Sometimes I think like that. I’ve done this and they haven’t done that. I feel like I could go down as one of the best in Mart history.”

Most high school football players don’t even get the opportunity to play varsity football for four years. To be a star on three — and maybe four — state championship dreams? They can’t even imagine that life.

But Roddrell Freeman dreams bigger than you.

“He’s played every game since the beginning of his freshman year,” Hoffman said. “He’s the only freshman in his class that was on the varsity. I don’t know how many people across the landscape of Texas high school football have ever done that. I know only four teams have ever won four in a row. Only one team has won five in a row — Lake Travis. So I don’t know of any player that started and played every game of their high school career and won four state championships. I’m not aware of it.”

This is the first installment in the Trib’s 12-day annual high school football preview. Get more details in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald.

