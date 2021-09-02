The Spirit of '86: Tusa's first Waco High team set the tone

Even Johnny Tusa didn’t know what to expect when he was hired in the winter of 1985 to be the first head football coach of the new consolidated Waco High.
Waco ISD had made the decision to move Richfield, Jefferson-Moore and the old Waco High into one campus, creating a Class 5A high school that would compete in a district with the likes of Temple and Killeen in the state's largest division.
Individually, the three former Waco ISD high schools had mixed results on the football field in 1985. Richfield soared to 10-3, won district and traveled to the third round of the playoffs before losing to Denison. Jeff-Moore went 7-3 and the old Waco High slogged through an 0-10 season.
“When I got the job, it was around Christmastime,” Tusa said. “We had three schools that we were going to join together. My first thought was, ‘How are we going to get these guys from different schools to become a team?’”
Looking back, it came together very well. Tusa retired as the Lions head football coach in 2009. In more than two decades, he guided Waco High to 181 wins, 81 losses and two ties.
This week, Tusa pointed out that the program yielded 104 Division I college football signees. That number indicates both that there was significant talent in the school and that Tusa and his staff developed players into top prospects.
Many of the Lions will be in attendance at the annual Derrick Johnson Classic on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium as Tusa is inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Waco High will kick off against Hutto at 7:30 and Tusa will be enshrined at halftime and joined on the field by members of the 1986 football team.
“When you receive an award that involves a team sport, there are so many people that played a critical role in that,” Tusa said. “My acceptance of this award is actually accepting it on behalf of those people. Coaches, players, administration, all the people that had a hand in it. I was blessed by that.”
There were quite a few high points in Tusa’s time leading the Lions. Waco High made 19 trips to the playoffs and played in the 4A Division II state championship game in 2006. Tusa’s teams gained a reputation for challenging the big names in the state in nondistrict play, something he still finds gratifying when looking back.
It all started with the group that turned a big question mark into something to celebrate in 1986.
By the time Waco High’s run ended at Texas Stadium with a loss to Longview in the playoffs, the Lions had made believers of the sharpest football observers in the area. The sum of Waco High’s season that fall was greater than its 9-2 record.
“They started as a hybrid animal, part Ram, part Tiger, part Lion, playing for a new school that was not expected to win a district title at the Class 5A level because no Waco team had won such a crown at that level in at least an eon or two,” wrote Trib sports editor Dave Campbell. “But they won the title, or at least a share of it and when they finished their season at Texas Stadium Saturday afternoon by losing a wild, crazy, razzle-dazzle bi-district playoff game to the Longview Lobos, they took off their uniforms for the last time in the very same dressing quarters used by such household favorites as Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker and Randy White.
“If that ain’t progress, I’ll eat your cabbage patch.”
Campbell and everyone else who had their eyes on the Lions in 1986 were likely swayed by the team’s performance in the second half of October and early November.
Waco High won its first five games, setting up a showdown with Temple on Oct. 10. The Lions led 28-14 into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats scored 15-unanswered points in the final period to escape Paul Tyson Field with a 29-28 win.
Undeterred, Waco High bounced back with a one-point win at Killeen the next week.
Lions quarterback Ted Long ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put his team ahead 24-14 with a little more than four minutes left. The Kangaroos answered with a quick touchdown drive, but Waco’s Kevin White intercepted a pass to thwart a potential go-ahead march. The Lions surrendered a safety as they ran out the clock, but left Leo Buckley Stadium with a 24-23 victory.
“That was a battle,” Tusa said. “We started off slow, but defensively in the second half we really turned it up. It was on the road and it was always tough for us to play at Leo Buckley.”
Buoyed by the win, Waco High ripped Round Rock the next week, 33-12, at Paul Tyson Field. On the road against Georgetown on Nov. 1, the Lions came up with another late defensive stop to preserve a 19-14 win and gave themselves a chance to play for the district title on the final Friday night of the regular season.
The Lions hosted Copperas Cove in the last week of district play. They claimed a 28-17 triumph for a 9-1 record and a tie for the district championship with Killeen.
“The clock at Paul Tyson Field ticked off the final seconds as Terry Walker snaked his way through the Waco High football team before suddenly dumping a bucket of water on an unsuspecting Johnny Tusa, “ Trib staff writer Mickey Humphrey described in his game story. Humphrey went on, “in the end, the Lions had clinched a 5A playoff berth in their first season of consolidation.”
Tusa listed some of the players that made that first team click — Long, Jimmy Dow, Charleton Greene, Anthony Williams and others. The names James Walker, Brian Mitchell and Lin Elliott frequently made it into the newspaper copy.
Some of the things Tusa and his coaching staff put in place in the offseason program in January of 1986 paid off. Other Lion traits of the next couple of decades, like their stifling defense, grew from the seeds planted that fall.
“The first year got us off on the right foot,” Tusa said. “It helped us move into the future. For the next 23 years we had 19 playoff teams. It was a blessing. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you we had the type of talent to compete.”
Waco ISD held a meet and greet at Walk-Ons in Legends Crossing on Thursday night. That gave Tusa the chance to do what he said is one of his favorite things: reconnect with former players and hear how they’re contributing in their communities these days.
For that reason, it fits that Tusa’s Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during the Derrick Johnson Classic. The former Waco High Lion and Kansas City Chief partnered financially with the school several years ago to help make the annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction game a special event.
Tusa, who also served as the Waco ISD athletic director from 2013 to 2019, has inducted a few classes into the school district’s Hall.
Now it’s his turn.
“Waco Independent School District has been good to me,” Tusa said. “I love this community. I love this city and the people in it. I’m just glad I could be a small part of some successes that we were able to put together.”