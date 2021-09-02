The Spirit of '86: Tusa's first Waco High team set the tone

Many of the Lions will be in attendance at the annual Derrick Johnson Classic on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium as Tusa is inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Waco High will kick off against Hutto at 7:30 and Tusa will be enshrined at halftime and joined on the field by members of the 1986 football team.

“When you receive an award that involves a team sport, there are so many people that played a critical role in that,” Tusa said. “My acceptance of this award is actually accepting it on behalf of those people. Coaches, players, administration, all the people that had a hand in it. I was blessed by that.”

There were quite a few high points in Tusa’s time leading the Lions. Waco High made 19 trips to the playoffs and played in the 4A Division II state championship game in 2006. Tusa’s teams gained a reputation for challenging the big names in the state in nondistrict play, something he still finds gratifying when looking back.

It all started with the group that turned a big question mark into something to celebrate in 1986.

By the time Waco High’s run ended at Texas Stadium with a loss to Longview in the playoffs, the Lions had made believers of the sharpest football observers in the area. The sum of Waco High’s season that fall was greater than its 9-2 record.