The Super Poll is back: Your chance to pick your favorite high school football players

The Super Poll, which you can always find at wacotrib.com/superpoll, is your chance to vote on who you think will be the best player at each position group for the 2020 high school football season.
Voting opens today with the initial ballot and nomination process. This is just the first round and it will continue throughout the month until Friday, Sept 25. After that, the top five vote getters in each category will move on to the finals round, beginning Sunday, Sept. 27 and running through Friday, Oct. 2. Then we’ll announce the winners in the Trib on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Write-ins are encouraged and expected — we've largely pulled from last year’s Super Centex team to populate the initial ballot, and we know we’ve missed some players. So you can write those names in on the ballot.
You can vote as often as you like during the contest — once per hour is allowed. In fact, last year, more than 6,000 fans across Central Texas and beyond cast more than 70,000 votes.
