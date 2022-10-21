The Woodlands stops Midway tennis playoff run in regional final

The Woodlands defeated Midway, 10-1, in the Region II-6A final on Friday at Mansfield High School. For The Woodlands, it clinched a third consecutive trip to the state tournament, which will be held next week in College Station.

Still, it was a great season for Troy Simonek’s Panthers, who not only won the District 12-6A title but captured playoff victories over Waxahachie, Rockwall, Rockwall Heath and College Park to reach the regional final. Now Midway will turn its attention to the spring tennis season. Unlike team tennis, the boys and girls will compete separately, with the exception of mixed doubles.