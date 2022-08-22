There's an ATH for that: Smart phone players bring a little of everything to field

Nowadays you can fit an infinite amount of tools in the palm of your hand.

Need a calculator? A camera? A compass? Want to Google how to make French toast or watch a YouTube video about how to change your windshield wipers? You can read a book, write a book, order a book or — darn the books — just play video games. Yeah, there’s an app for that, all courtesy of your constant modern-day companion, the smart phone.

They’re not quite as ubiquitous as the iPhone, the Galaxy or the Android, but multi-tooled football players exist, too. Let’s call them Smart Phone Players. Need someone to lock down the opposing big-play receiver on defense? Coach, do you desire a third-down ball carrier? How about a kick returner who can flip the field position in a blink?

There’s an ATH for that.

Several Central Texas teams benefit from the wide-ranging talents of players who can fill any role asked of them. They don’t have one position, they have two or three or more. Sometimes they’re just listed on the roster as ATH, the abbreviation for Athlete, or perhaps UT, for utility player. Whatever you want to call them, however you want to label them, their teams are blessed to have them and totally indebted to their services.

Marlin’s Zha’Mauryon Lofton is one such player. His coach Ruben Torres chuckled and said he could talk about Lofton, aka “Z,” for three hours, and he wasn’t really joking. That’s the depth of impact that Lofton brings to the Bulldogs.

“I’ve coached at the 6A level before I got here, and Z Lofton would be a two-way player in 6A as well. He’s that good,” Torres said. “I think he brings that much to the table. He was probably the biggest influence in turning our season around, because he came from a winning program.”

Lofton was born and raised in Marlin before moving away before the start of high school. He started at safety for College Station in his sophomore season of 2020 before returning to his old hometown in time for Torres’ debut season as head coach last year.

The Marlin coaches initially thought Lofton would fit best at quarterback. But the athlete — who Torres praises for both his football IQ and his brilliance in the classroom — saw the bigger picture.

“Zha’Mauryon said, ‘You know what, Coach, I think Desmond (Woodson) playing quarterback, I think I can help the team more by playing outside or inside receiver.’ I said, ‘Are you sure? You don’t want to battle for the quarterback spot?’ He said, ‘I’ll battle for it, but I just think for the team I’m a bigger weapon out here,’” Torres recalled.

He wasn’t just a receiver, though. That would be like saying Vin Scully was just a baseball announcer. Lofton transcended any one position. As a receiver, he jiggled loose for 536 yards and six touchdowns. As a ball carrier, he averaged 11 yards a pop and scored three times. As a wildcat quarterback, he completed 6 of 7 passes on the season for 149 yards and a pair of TDs. Defensively, playing mostly safety, he tallied 80 tackles and nine interceptions. He also took back both a kick and a punt for scores in Marlin’s run to the Class 2A Div. I state semifinals in 2021.

“He’s our best kick returner. He’s our best punt returner,” Torres said. “He can play weak-side safety, strong safety, strong outside linebacker, wildcat quarterback, slot receiver, outside receiver. We’re going to move him around everywhere. His role, where we put him, is going to be even bigger than it was for Derion Gullette. He’s that dynamic.”

Torres knows he might be dating himself with this comparison, but he pointed to Kordell “Slash” Stewart as a reasonable Lofton facsimile. But Z’s impact on Marlin’s 2021 season cut far deeper than just his big-play, multifaceted athletic abilities. He infused the Bulldogs with a winning culture, to the point where Torres honored Lofton with a new, special award he created at the postseason football banquet. Called the Jerry Malone Award — for the former Marlin coach who died in 2020 — it recognizes the player who best acts as a “coach on the field.”

“Who is the coach on the field? Who is the winner on the field?” Torres said. “That’s Zha’mauryon Lofton. Before the banquet, I had a meeting with him, just planning out his senior year, and I told him, ‘You know, these articles and everything talk about me coming in and us winning and all this stuff. But the truth is, (it wouldn’t have worked) had you not come in and shown these guys, yeah, we’re supposed to run sprints. It’s supposed to be hard. This is what real practice looks like.’

“I would give up every coach on my staff and pick Z Lofton. That’s how important he was to our season.”

Bosqueville has its own Smart Phone Player who can speed-dial big plays in John Youens. The senior is his own three-way conference call, in that he gives the Bulldogs unlimited minutes on nights and weekends on offense (as an inside receiver and occasional running back), defense (at linebacker, where he made 167 tackles) and on special teams, where he ranks as one of the top kickers and punters in Central Texas.

“He’s obviously a really talented athlete,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander. “He kind of has a knack for the ball on defense, he has a knack to make that big catch on offense. Then you see it in other sports as well.”

Indeed, Youens is a go-getter on the basketball court as well as a big-time pitcher and hitter for Bosqueville’s always-salty baseball program. (He has committed to Baylor for baseball.) As far as football goes, his ability to line up just about anywhere and make a play gives the coaching staff the freedom to conduct a few creative writing projects for the playbook.

“Really, for us, it allows for more versatility in our formations,” Zander said. “If we’ve got a guy who can go from inside receiver to running back, you can run some different formations to surprise people with, and use him in different ways. Obviously if you run him at the same spot every time people are going to know where they are and what they’re going to do from there. But if you can throw some different formations at them and try to hide him, it definitely is helpful.”

One of Youens’ first big varsity moments came in the 2020 season opener, when he nailed a game-tying field goal with eight seconds in regulation against Palmer to send the game to overtime.

“I tell you what, he can kick the ball pretty well,” Zander said. “It definitely makes you a better defensive coordinator when you’re kicking the ball in the end zone instead of doing a little pooch kick to the 40-yard line.”

Crawford’s Greg Jacobs knows the feeling. The Pirates head coach is blessed with his own Smart Phone Player in senior Breck Chambers, a multi-year contributor. Chambers won the District 7-2A MVP award as a junior in 2021, and it’s easy to understand why. He excelled as a cornerback on the Pirates’ plundering defense. Offensively, he rushed for 1,073 yards and 17 touchdowns as a bell-cow ball carrier. On special teams, Chambers not only adeptly handled Crawford’s punting and kicking duties, but he also accumulated more than 700 yards and two touchdowns in punt and kick return opportunities.

Much like Marlin’s Lofton or Bosqueville’s Youens, Chambers is a special athlete. That aids his versatility. You could probably go invent a new sport tomorrow, teach Chambers the rules the next day, and he’d be one of the best in the area at it by the weekend.

“He’s grown up with a ball in his hands, kicking a ball,” Jacobs said. “He loves to compete and he loves sports, and it don’t matter what sport it is, he’s going to excel at it, just because he’s very athletic and he understands.”

Chambers’ priceless worth was proven in last year’s playoffs when he suffered an injury and missed the Pirates’ 26-6 loss to Marlin in the regional final in Belton. “That kind of ruined some plans we had in the playoffs,” Jacobs said.

While the leaping interceptions or tackler-dragging touchdown runs may dominate Chambers’ highlight reel, his contributions extend far beyond those big plays. Want to know what’s huge? Twenty-four touchbacks as a kicker, that’s huge. That’s what Chambers tallied last season.

“My gosh, yes. There’s been some years all these years I’ve been here where we’ve really struggled in the kicking game, with our kickoffs. You look up and the next thing you know they’re starting drives at the 50-yard line off a kickoff,” Jacobs said. “It’s really a luxury when you can kick it in the end zone and they start way back on their end of the field.”

Smart Phone Guys aren’t just found on the Class 2A level. Sure, two-way starters are more common at smaller schools, but you can locate them in every classification. Give Temple’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot a pilot’s license, because he’s adept at pushing all the right buttons for the Wildcats. It’s fitting his surname has a hyphen in it, because his position does too: Receiver-Running Back-Safety-Quarterback. Harrison-Pilot’s flexibility is one reason the Temple senior has more Division I offers than any other Texan in the Class of 2023. (He has narrowed his top five to Cal, Houston, TCU, Texas and Oklahoma.)

Midway’s Junior Thornton is a highly skilled receiver who the Panthers will likely employ in a variety of different ball-touching ways and formations. Connally’s Kiefer Sibley is as likely to ignite cheers as a burner on wheels at running back as he is a spurner and shield at linebacker. China Spring’s Tre Hafford and Lorena’s Jadon Porter give their respective teams ample options as they both pursue repeat state championships.

One of the (many) reasons Marlin’s Ruben Torres loves “Z” Lofton so much is that the coach never had to tell him to put his phone away in meetings or film sessions.

But you’d better believe these coaches love tinkering and toying around with their Smart Phone Players.

“At this level — or, obviously, every level — you try to get your best players involved the best you can,” said Bosqueville’s Zander, “and that means moving them around sometimes.”