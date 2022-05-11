These guys never 'Dog' it: McGregor keeping state relay tradition alive

When Zach Ainsworth, Sebastian Valdez, Cooper Burgess and Darieus Dixon — the four members of the McGregor boys' 4x400-meter relay team — race on Thursday at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin, it will mark the sixth straight year the school has qualified at least one relay team for state.

In others words, McGregor certainly has a track record. A very successful one.

Each year is different, though, and each relay is different. In 2018, the Bulldogs won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays on their way to a second-place team finish. In 2019, the 4x400 relay team took seventh at state.

The state track meet was canceled in 2020, but last year the 4x400 team bounced back and took fourth. Three of the four runners (Ainsworth, Valdez and Dixon) competing Thursday ran last year, and finishing just off the podium has served as motivation all season leading into the biggest race of the year, they said.

“The race is so close,” Ainsworth said, “but we’ve been working hard in practice. We are looking for each person to drop their time so we can get on the medal stand.”

As Ainsworth noted, it sets up as an exciting race. All eight Class 3A qualifying schools’ regional times are within two seconds of each other. McGregor’s regional-record time of 3:23.11 is good for fourth in the field, but only .08 seconds behind Palacios, which checks in at No. 3, and about half a second behind top qualifier Atlanta.

“3:21 is the goal,” said Dixon, who is also running the individual 400 and is one of the top track recruits in the area. “I just want us to go out and smoke everyone.”

Dixon’s 48.63 mark at regionals serves as the top individual qualifying mark for the state meet. Throughout the season, he and his teammates have had to fight through injuries, sub-optimal weather conditions and late substitutions. At the area meet in April, two alternates were forced into action, as Dixon and Ryan Butters (who ran the 4x400 most of the season, including at district, and is the state alternate) were hurt. Dixon was saddled by an abdominal injury.

Then at regionals, Dixon scratched in the relay preliminaries so he could focus on high jump, triple jump and the open 400. In the relay final, though, he ran the anchor leg, and the regional championship quartet will be the same group running at state.

“Our times have not incrementally dropped like we wanted them to from the first meet of the season,” McGregor head track coach Todd McCauley said. "But we have kept chipping away. They are a strong unit and a great group of guys.”

Track can be thought of as more of an individual sport, but it is the group’s cohesiveness and bond that makes them special and has them in Austin. When asked about the strength of the team, each runner complimented the others.

Butters said Ainsworth is a fighter, while Dixon called Valdez the MVP of the team. Burgess was not even part of the 4x400 relay team until regionals, but stepped up and stepped in when McCauley needed him, the coach said.

In addition to McGregor's 4x400 relay and Dixon running in the individual 400, Valon Vickers will compete for the Bulldogs at state in the discus. His throw of 149-1 in his last throw in the regional final was good enough for second, sending him to state.

Besides Butters, Rolondo Medina, a freshman, has traveled to Austin as another relay alternate. He has been training with the others leading up to this week's big finale.