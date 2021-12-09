These Leopards are hellcats: Scorching Lorena is state-bound

By the time Porter caught a tunnel screen pass from Abel and dashed 61 yards for a touchdown, the Leopards had established a 42-14 advantage at the end of the second quarter. Moms in the stands could start making hotel reservations for next week’s state title game at that point.

While Lorena was blowing past Lago Vista, it had one moment of pain. Michna hobbled partway off the field after a five-yard run in the second quarter. He went to the turf and eventually had to be assisted to the sideline with an apparent right ankle injury.

While Michna’s status for the state championship game will be a lingering question for the next week, his contributions to the Leopards’ win on Thursday were certain.

The big Lorena running back constantly fought off tacklers as he bulldozed 54 yards to the Vikings’ 6 midway through the first quarter. It looked like Michna had scored, but Lago Vista managed to get him to step out of bounds at the 6. Two plays later, Hanson ran three yards for the touchdown that put the Leopards in front, 14-7, with 3:31 remaining in the opening period.

Lorena would not relinquish the lead.