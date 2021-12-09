These Leopards are hellcats: Scorching Lorena is state-bound

GEORGETOWN — The Lorena Leopards will see you in Arlington.
For the past month, Lorena has looked like a legitimate state championship contender in Class 3A Division I as it tore through the Region 3 bracket.
The Leopards kept it up in the state semifinal, unleashing an avalanche of points against Lago Vista on the way to a 55-17 victory on Thursday night at Georgetown ISD’s Birkelbach Field.
In his 30th season as Lorena’s head football coach, Ray Biles will take his team to its first state championship game appearance since 1989.
“It would’ve been nice if we had done it the first year,” Biles said. “But there’s something to be said for perseverance, I guess. It’s been a blessing to be part of this community for so long and these kids have worked so hard to get to where we are now.”
The Leopards will be looking for the school’s first state title since they won the 2A championship with an 8-7 victory over Refugio in 1987.
Lorena (13-2) will play Brock in the 3A DI title tilt at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Brock defeated Mount Vernon, 35-28, in overtime in the other 3A Div. I state semifinal game Thursday night in McKinney.
Leopards running back Rhett Hanson, who finished with 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, put the exclamation point on the victory with a 64-yard scoring romp late in the third quarter.
At that point there was little doubt that Lorena was going to state.
When it looked like it was gut-check time for Lorena in the first half, the Leopards responded with plenty of intestinal fortitude to spare.
Lago Vista (10-4) recovered a Leopards special teams fumble at the Lorena 3 and quickly turned it into a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
Instead of flinching, the Leopards came back hard, scoring 35 consecutive points.
Everything that Lorena has done well all season to get here factored into the decisive surge. Hanson and Reed Michna broke off big runs between the tackles. Jadon Porter took off running on a fake punt and scrambled 37 yards before the Vikings could bring him down. Ryne Abel threw a pair of touchdown passes. Joe Gutshall intercepted a pass and almost rumbled into the end zone for a pick-six.
By the time Porter caught a tunnel screen pass from Abel and dashed 61 yards for a touchdown, the Leopards had established a 42-14 advantage at the end of the second quarter. Moms in the stands could start making hotel reservations for next week’s state title game at that point.
While Lorena was blowing past Lago Vista, it had one moment of pain. Michna hobbled partway off the field after a five-yard run in the second quarter. He went to the turf and eventually had to be assisted to the sideline with an apparent right ankle injury.
While Michna’s status for the state championship game will be a lingering question for the next week, his contributions to the Leopards’ win on Thursday were certain.
The big Lorena running back constantly fought off tacklers as he bulldozed 54 yards to the Vikings’ 6 midway through the first quarter. It looked like Michna had scored, but Lago Vista managed to get him to step out of bounds at the 6. Two plays later, Hanson ran three yards for the touchdown that put the Leopards in front, 14-7, with 3:31 remaining in the opening period.
Lorena would not relinquish the lead.
Hanson, who has been a big-play machine lately, got Lorena on the board by blasting up the middle and running 75 yards untouched to tie the game at 7. He added a three-yarder later in the first and a 13-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter that boosted Lorena’s lead to 28-7.
Hanson’s third touchdown of the first half was followed closely by Gutshall’s near TD.
The Lorena defensive linemen had been bullying the Lago Vista backfield all game. Suddenly he appeared in the secondary when Vikings QB Bowen Stobb tried to throw a shallow pass. Three Leopards converged on the intended receiver and Gutshall came away with the interception.
With a clear path to the end zone, Gutshall appeared to have scored on the play, but a blocking penalty inside the 5 gave Lorena the ball at the Lago Vista 19.
No problem, though. Two plays later, Abel connected with tight end Khi Ritchie for a 13-yard touchdown.
Such was the domination by the Leopards in the first half. The Lorena defense played a huge role in creating and keeping the momentum. Gutshall and Baxter Bankston each had drive-stalling sacks and the Vikings managed just 63 rushing yards, which included Stobb’s 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut the Leopards’ lead to 35-14.