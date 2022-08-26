Cougars unleash power: Torrid start propels China Spring past Lorena, 38-20

In a battle of state champions, it was the China Spring Cougars who came out victorious, attacking through both ground and air to defeat Lorena, 38-20.

They said Cash McCollum could throw and he didn’t disappoint. The Wimberley transfer went 20 for 30 for 255 yards and delivered two touchdowns. He also added six keepers for 12 yards on the ground, showing he could run a little, too.

But the Cougars relied on Kyle Barton’s legs to do the running, as the junior carried 15 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Exline was McCollum’s main target in the air, making four major receptions for 83 yards and two scores.

Both offenses had a sporadic start in the first half, punting in each of their first drives.

McCollum showed flashes of his cannon arm but the ball seemed to be buttered up as they slipped through his receivers' hands on a couple of occasions.

But with four minutes left in the first quarter, the Cougars picked up the pace. Overcoming a couple of offensive blocking penalties that set China Spring back to third and 20, Exline and Barton put together a string of rushes that brought the Cougars past the 50.

McCollum hit Barton up with a 22-yard pass to the 28 and followed it up with a 10-yarder to Tre Hafford. After an incomplete pass, Barton gained just one yard to give the Cougars third and one at the Lorena 19 and McCollum added two yards on a keeper just as the quarter ended.

The Cougars then started and ended the second quarter by scoring points.

Barton immediately rushed for 16 yards to put China Spring on the board. And it didn’t take long for the Cougars to get back on offense as Lorena went three-and-out in its first drive of the second quarter.

Then China Spring strung together an 11-play touchdown drive that culminated in a 19-yard pass by McCollum to Exline. The senior receiver had a host of Leopards on him as he twisted and rolled like an angry alligator in a swamp into the end zone for the score.

Lorena finally responded in its next drive as Jadon Porter made a mad dash from midfield to the end zone to put the Leopards on the board. China Spring wasn’t going to let them have that extra point, though.

Once again, relying on their legs, the Cougars embarked on yet another scoring drive as McCollum and Barton rushed their way to their own 40.

Finally, McCollum's inconsistency paid off as he launched a 47-yard pass to Exline who proceeded to skip his way into the blue for touchdown No. 3. They extracted another three-and-out from the Leopards before wrapping the first half off with a 20-yard field goal by Thomas Barr.

Lorena’s offensive woes continued early into the third quarter as they lost the ball on 4th-and-12 near the end zone. China Spring defensive back Gabe Watkins recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to take a 31-6 lead.

Being down 25 points in the second half must have lit a fire under Lorena. The Leopards began to show some gusto as quarterback Jackson Generals began to hit his targets with more ease. A quick 10-yard pass to Porter gave Lorena a first down at the 31.

Then Generals tossed the ball 66 yards to Caleb Carrizales who dashed in for the score. The Cougars once again blocked the extra point, but the Leopards had already tasted opportunity.

As the third quarter ended, China Spring was driving down and began the fourth on Lorena’s 33 on 3rd-and-8. Back-to-back incomplete passes gave the Leopards back the ball.

Kasen Taylor opened the drive with a 5-yard carry, and then Generals hit Porter with a 45-yard pass and into scoring position. Taylor scrambled in for the touchdown. The Leopards were feeling gutsy and perhaps were tired of missing the extra point, executing the two-point conversion on a QB keeper to cut the deficit to 11 points, 31-20, with a little under five minutes left.

After a missed field goal by Barr, in their previous drive, the Cougars recovered their senses and went back to attacking on the ground, sealing the win on a 20-yard run by Barton.