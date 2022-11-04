Thriller for the title: Belton's late kick upends University for district title, 31-29

University was 42 seconds and a defensive stop away from a share of district crown, the Trojans’ first in 26 years. But Belton charged back with a 67-yard drive to punch in a last second 22-yard field goal and take the 31-29, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, giving the Tigers (8-2, 6-0) their first outright title since 2009.

University (5-5, 4-2) had South Waco in a frenzy as not a single person was sitting when Jashaun Manghane found London Smith with a 9-yard pass to put the Trojans within one of Belton. Then Mekhi Sandolph gave University a one-point lead by dashing in the two-point conversion.

The Trojans put up a total of 324 yards of offense to the Tigers’ 393. Sandolph posted 107 yard on nine carries and was responsible for two touchdowns. Manghane passed for 193 yards.

Belton struck first after forcing University to punt for the second time in the first quarter. Ty Brown got the ball rolling on a slant pass to Garrett Oliveira for the first down. LJ Underwood followed up with an 11-yard run to cross into Trojan territory setting up Slade LeBlanc for a 43-yard reception on a pass from Brown.

University’s offense wasn’t able to respond in the following attack but it the defense made up for it.

The Tigers were nine yards away from extending their lead but Brown was blown up by Ty’odrick Wagner and Jae’Juan Harris, fumbling the ball. Dantrell Degrate took off with an 88-yard scoop and score to even things up.

Belton started the second quarter with a punt on a pair of incomplete passes.

Sandolph set the crowd on a roar with one play, slinking around a slew of Tiger defenders to give the Trojans a 14-7 lead on a 67-yard carry.

A stroke of bad luck hit University as Manghane limped off the field. Naje Drakes took over under center but the Trojans weren’t able to get anything going. On the punt, right guard Rodolfo Diaz also suffered an apparent ankle injury and was helped off the field.

Belton took up the next six minutes of the quarter, taking it within the 20 on 10 plays. The Tigers had to overcome 1st-and-20 after back-to-back blocking penalties on runs by Shaun Snapp to pick up 1st-and-goal.

Micah Henderson almost had the interception on second down but it just slipped through. The combine of Harris, Miguel Medrano, Jamarcus and Dre’Marcus Rutledge caught up to Brown forcing another incomplete pass to force the field goal which was too low to reach the uprights.

University almost went into the half with a third touchdown as Drakes hit Sandolph deep ball but a flag for an illegible receiver sent the Trojans to the half with just a single-digit lead.

Coming out the half, University disrupted Brown in the backfield and allowing Smith to snatch the ball out of the air at the 3-yard line for the interception. But nothing came of it and a low snap resulted in short punt which allowed Belton to start driving at the University 16.

Underwood tied things up running four straight plays which ended with a 2-yard touchdown. Then the Tigers retook the lead with their own scoop and score as Wyatt Butler drove a fumble in 55 yards for the score.

Manghane, who had returned to the game after having his knee wrapped up during the break, found DQ Ervin with a first down pass that set up a short run by Sandolph. Drakes then took a shot from Manghane into Belton territory for a 19-yard gain but then a dropped the following shot as he began to turn to the ball before it arrived.

A brilliant catch by Smith that had him turn his whole body the ball as he brought it down just inside the Tigers 5 was overturned thanks to flag on an illegible receiver against one of University’s tight ends on the other side of the field. The Trojans were forced to punt.

Belton lost Snapp on a touch hit after a 20-yard run toward the end of the third quarter. University’s defense was able to get the stop to start the final quarter.

The Trojans found equal ground once more early in the fourth. Manghane hit Smith with a 54-yarder to put University inside the 10 setting up Sandolph for a 7-yard run that tied it up 21-21. But the celebration didn’t last as the Tigers got ahead again when Brown found LeBlanc with a second 43-yard touchdown pass.