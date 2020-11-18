Thursday high school football previews: Lorena, University

Lorena (8-2) vs. Crockett (7-4)
Time, site: 7 p.m., Madisonville
Round: Class 3A Div. I area
Breakdown: The Leopards opened the playoffs in impressive fashion as quarterback Ben Smedshammer ran for three touchdowns and passed for another score in a 54-14 thrashing of Boling in bi-district.
Everything was clicking as the Leopards ran for 292 yards as Rhett Hanson ran for a pair of touchdowns, while Cayden Madkins and Parker Wagoner each added a score.
“We did what we needed to do as far as controlling the football as much as possible,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “We got the stops we needed to pull away. But there are still some things we need to clean up.”
Crockett also came out on fire to open the playoffs in a 41-21 win over Anahuac. Quarterback Jayden Collins is a dual threat who has passed for 1,190 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for seven scores. Keshun Easterling is the Bulldogs’ top rusher with 682 yards and nine scores.
Linebacker Demuntreon Bedford has delivered a remarkable season as he has amassed 151 tackles with 22 for loss. Linebacker Xzavian Walker has camped in opponents' backfields a lot by collecting 17 tackles for loss.
“Collins can throw the ball very well and they’ve got guys who can catch it when they throw deep,” Biles said. “Defensively they’re aggressive and that goes back to their speed. Their linebackers are very active, and they bring them inside and outside.”
Burleson (5-3, 3-2) at University (2-4, 1-3)
Streaming: wacoisd.org/live
Breakdown: University coach Rodney Smith got his team back on Monday after a week of shutdown due to COVID-19 issues in the school district. He said it was an adventure, and not necessarily the fun kind, trying to get his players back on the same page headed into another district game.
However, Smith has a motivational tool on his side. He said he’s telling the Trojans that if they can beat Burleson, it might open the door to make up this missed game if it gives University a shot at the fourth-place playoff berth.
The Trojans were on an upswing before the latest pause. QB Tydreun Felder passed for 198 yards and rushed for 110 to boost the Trojans to a 48-42 victory over Joshua on Nov. 6.
Meanwhle, Burleson has been lunging back and forth since district play began. In order, the Elks dropped a 19-point decision against Mansfield Timberview, defeated Cleburne by four touchdowns, lost to Arlington Seguin, 35-21, and then claimed a 10-point win over Everman last Thursday.
Burleson comes into Waco ISD Stadium with a high-profile quarterback as Jalen Kitna is a Florida commit and the son of former NFL journeyman QB Jon Kitna (now the Elks coach).
