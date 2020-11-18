Thursday high school football previews: Lorena, University

“Collins can throw the ball very well and they’ve got guys who can catch it when they throw deep,” Biles said. “Defensively they’re aggressive and that goes back to their speed. Their linebackers are very active, and they bring them inside and outside.”

Burleson (5-3, 3-2) at University (2-4, 1-3)

Breakdown: University coach Rodney Smith got his team back on Monday after a week of shutdown due to COVID-19 issues in the school district. He said it was an adventure, and not necessarily the fun kind, trying to get his players back on the same page headed into another district game.

However, Smith has a motivational tool on his side. He said he’s telling the Trojans that if they can beat Burleson, it might open the door to make up this missed game if it gives University a shot at the fourth-place playoff berth.

The Trojans were on an upswing before the latest pause. QB Tydreun Felder passed for 198 yards and rushed for 110 to boost the Trojans to a 48-42 victory over Joshua on Nov. 6.