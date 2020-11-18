Thursday high school football previews: University-Burleson; Lorena advances by forfeit

Lorena-Crockett game canceled; Leopards advance

Lorena head coach Ray Biles received word Wednesday night that the Leopards’ area-round game with Crockett would go down as a win for the Leopards without even being played. Crockett ISD has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, forcing the Bulldogs to cancel the game.

Lorena (9-2) will advance to round three by forfeit. The Lorena-Crockett game was supposed to be played Thursday night in Madisonville.

“I appreciate Coach (Jimmy) Thompson for their transparency about the situation,” Biles said via text message. “Never dreamed we would win a forfeit, much less a playoff game that way.”

The Leopards were coming off a 54-14 thrashing of Boling in the bi-district round. They’ll move on to face the winner of Halletsville and Diboll in next week’s Region III-3A Div. I semifinals. Crockett finishes its season at 7-5, including the forfeit loss.

