Thursday high school football previews: University-Burleson; Lorena advances by forfeit

Lorena-Crockett game canceled; Leopards advance
Lorena head coach Ray Biles received word Wednesday night that the Leopards’ area-round game with Crockett would go down as a win for the Leopards without even being played. Crockett ISD has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, forcing the Bulldogs to cancel the game.
Lorena (9-2) will advance to round three by forfeit. The Lorena-Crockett game was supposed to be played Thursday night in Madisonville.
“I appreciate Coach (Jimmy) Thompson for their transparency about the situation,” Biles said via text message. “Never dreamed we would win a forfeit, much less a playoff game that way.”
The Leopards were coming off a 54-14 thrashing of Boling in the bi-district round. They’ll move on to face the winner of Halletsville and Diboll in next week’s Region III-3A Div. I semifinals. Crockett finishes its season at 7-5, including the forfeit loss.
Burleson (5-3, 3-2) at University (2-4, 1-3)
Streaming: wacoisd.org/live
Breakdown: University coach Rodney Smith got his team back on Monday after a week of shutdown due to COVID-19 issues in the school district. He said it was an adventure, and not necessarily the fun kind, trying to get his players back on the same page headed into another district game.
However, Smith has a motivational tool on his side. He said he’s telling the Trojans that if they can beat Burleson, it might open the door to make up this missed game if it gives University a shot at the fourth-place playoff berth.
The Trojans were on an upswing before the latest pause. QB Tydreun Felder passed for 198 yards and rushed for 110 to boost the Trojans to a 48-42 victory over Joshua on Nov. 6.
Meanwhle, Burleson has been lunging back and forth since district play began. In order, the Elks dropped a 19-point decision against Mansfield Timberview, defeated Cleburne by four touchdowns, lost to Arlington Seguin, 35-21, and then claimed a 10-point win over Everman last Thursday.
Burleson comes into Waco ISD Stadium with a high-profile quarterback as Jalen Kitna is a Florida commit and the son of former NFL journeyman QB Jon Kitna (now the Elks coach).
