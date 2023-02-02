HS BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Crawford 40, Bosqueville 38
La Vega 80, China Spring 17
La Vega: Andrea Johnson 13; Angela Carroll 13; Alaysia Gude 10; Kya Mitchell 10.
Records: La Vega 29-5 (8-0); China Spring 11-18 (3-5)
Bryan Brazos Christian 60, Bishop Reicher 19
BOYS
Crawford 46, Bosqueville 42
Records: Crawford (6-1); Bosqueville 22-9 (7-2)
Connally 68, Gatesville 65 (2OT)
Records: Gatesville 25-5 (4-2); Connally 23-8 (6-0)
People are also reading…
La Vega 48, China Spring 44
Records: C. Spring 17-13 (2-4); La Vega 17-10 (4-2)
Salado 65, Robinson 55
Records: Robinson 6-21 (0-6); Salado 9-21 (2-4)
Bryan Brazos Christian 72, Bishop Reicher 37