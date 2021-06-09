Tigers' key plays edge Hubbard in state semifinals, 3-1

With the victory, the Tigers (14-5) move on to Thursday’s 1A championships game to face the Nazareth-Fayetteville winner.

Hubbard finishes its season with a 25-11 record following the Jaguars first trip to the state tournament in any boys’ sport.

“Great season,” Grimm said. “We didn’t play our best ball out here. Sometimes that’s just how it goes with baseball. But I’m extremely proud of them, extremely proud of getting here in the first place. We’re going to look forward to next season as well.“

Kennard took the initial lead in the bottom of the first inning. Tigers’ No. 2-hole batter Keyton Lumbreraz drilled a ball over the head of Hubbard first baseman River Milne and just inside the first-base line. While the ball scooted down the line and eventually rattled around in the corner in right field, Lumbreraz darted around the bases. Jaguars rightfielder MJ Ryman’s throw was wide of the cutoff man, giving Lumbreraz time to hustle home for a 1-0 lead.

Jaguars pitcher Shelby Noppeney settled down after that. He struck out three in a row for the final out of the first and the first two outs of the second. Noppeney sat down 11 consecutive Tiger batters and got through the fifth inning without giving up another run.