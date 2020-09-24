Tigers roll over University, 63-13

A&M Consolidated was leading, 28-7, to start the third quarter when Jude Lake returned the second-half-opening kickoff 59 yards to the Trojan 16. Sutton Lake scored two plays later on a five-yard run.

Tigers twins Sutton and Jude Lake are the sons of former University Baptist Church pastor Kyle Lake, who was killed in a tragic accident in the baptistry at the Dutton Ave. church in 2005.

Their father would have been proud as Sutton Lake couldn’t be stopped on A&M Consolidated’s first offensive drive of the season.

After Lake’s run deep into University territory was cut short by a downfield holding call, he still managed to finish off the march. Willis tossed a short pass to Lake near the A&M Consolidated sideline and the Tigers’ running back dodged the Trojan defense all the way to the 2-yard line where he dived and reached the ball across the goal line. The 38-yard touchdown put A&M Consolidated up 7-0 with 6:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Lake made sure the Tigers capitalized on a short field on their next possession. He carried twice on the three-play drive, covering all 28-yards, including a 15-yard scoring run.