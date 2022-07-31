Time to get cracking: Central Texas teams all set for opening practices

High school football season is inching ever closer, and schools around Central Texas will officially begin practicing this week. Teams in Classes 4A and below, along with Midway, which didn’t hold spring drills, will get the ball rolling on Monday.

With 19 seniors bidding farewell after a stellar season that ended in a state championship for the Lorena Leopards, head coach Ray Biles said the main concern in week one is to get the incoming freshmen acclimated to the work and to reconnect with the team as a whole.

“While we’re excited about the opportunity to continue what we’re doing, what happened last year happened last year,” Biles said. “So you know, the chemistry is completely different. We’ll have a different set of captains, different leaders, different everything. It’s gonna be a whole new reconnect with everybody.”

Lorena has 16 lettermen returning with 12 guys boasting experience in the playoffs. Biles noted that the Leopards had substantial turnout during the summer workouts, with high attendance from the upperclassmen but a good mix of fresh faces as well. With temperatures still sky-high, the main concern as practice begins will be hydration.

“We’ve sent out reminders to them for the last couple of weeks about the date that’s coming up and the heat that’s going to be there,” Biles said. “You can’t wait until the afternoon of the first practice and decide, ‘Well, I think I’ll get hydrated.’ Those are the kind of things that these guys have to understand what they need to do to be prepared.

“So, if they show up hydrated, you know we’re going to be fine. We won’t have any problem with any of them because like I said, we’ll have plenty of ice and water and we’re going to take breaks as we go because you can’t mess with the heat.”

Out at Midway, the Panthers will also look to beat the heat by practicing early in the morning. Head coach Shane Anderson said the varsity squad and JV players will hit the field just before 7 a.m. for a two-hour session, with the freshmen joining toward the end for their own two-hour practice.

After hitting their attendance goal during summer workouts, Anderson said it’s exciting to have the team out for full practice.

“We just want to make sure that we’ve retained what we worked in the spring and what we worked in the summer and see where we’re at as a team — you know, you got to start somewhere,’ Anderson said. “Our attendance this summer was unbelievable. Our kids did a great job.

“We set a goal for our varsity football players to be at 20 out of 24 summer workouts and I don’t think we had anybody who didn’t achieve that goal. And so, you know, they’re excited. They’re excited to get that bad taste out of their mouth and get their football back to where it needs to be.”