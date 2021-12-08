Tipping the scales: Leopards making game-changing plays on defense, special teams

LORENA — In football, all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — are equally important.

Coaches preach it all of the time. But because it is something of a football cliché, the possibility exists that fans — and even players — do not always buy in. Especially in this day and age of spread-you-out, high-powered offenses, where even the rules have tilted to favor that side of the line of scrimmage, it would seem offenses rule the day and generate almost all of the highlights.

At Lorena, where the Leopards are set for a state semifinal battle with Lago Vista Thursday night in Georgetown, the offense is certainly high-powered, averaging 47.9 points per game. But the defense and special teams have done their part too. So much so, that the contributions of those units may be the reason Lorena is on its deepest playoff run since a state final appearance in 1989.

The Leopards have recovered 34 turnovers, while only surrendering 15 fumbles or interceptions themselves. To be plus-19 in turnovers is a tremendous statistic, and one you might expect from a 12-2 team. Lorena has taken it a step further, though, as the Leopards have scored a defensive or special teams touchdown six times in 2021.