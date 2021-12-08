Tipping the scales: Lorena makes game-changing plays on defense, special teams

LORENA — In football, all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — are equally important.
Coaches preach it all of the time. But because it is something of a football cliché, the possibility exists that fans — and even players — do not always buy in. Especially in this day and age of spread-you-out, high-powered offenses, where even the rules have tilted to favor that side of the line of scrimmage, it would seem offenses rule the day and generate almost all of the highlights.
At Lorena, where the Leopards are set for a state semifinal battle with Lago Vista Thursday night in Georgetown, the offense is certainly high-powered, averaging 47.9 points per game. But the defense and special teams have done their part too. So much so, that the contributions of those units may be the reason Lorena is on its deepest playoff run since a state final appearance in 1989.
The Leopards have recovered 34 turnovers, while only surrendering 15 fumbles or interceptions themselves. To be plus-19 in turnovers is a tremendous statistic, and one you might expect from a 12-2 team. Lorena has taken it a step further, though, as the Leopards have scored a defensive or special teams touchdown six times in 2021.
Defensive and special teams scores are special because at minimum, they fire the scoring team up. Usually, though, they are game-changers.
“You can flip a whole lot of things with a defensive or kicking-game score,” Lorena head coach Ray Biles said. “It tips the scales.”
In Lorena’s last two playoff games, the scales were tipped by senior defensive back Colton Dale. In a 62-13 win over Columbus two weeks ago, Dale returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown. Then, in the regional final — a 63-28 win over a tough Diboll team — Dale had not one, but two punt returns for touchdowns. Biles said he could not remember the last time someone did that.
“I’ve coached a long time, and I don’t remember having two punts returned by the same kid,” said Biles, who has been the Lorena head coach for 30 years. “That just doesn’t happen. To get one or two a year is good. But to have two in one game by the same kid is pretty special.”
“Same thing the week before against Columbus,” Biles added. “He made the right read, stepped in front of a ball and had a pick-six. And this is all happening against really good football teams, in playoff games.”
Dale was quick to point out that while he found the end zone, all 11 players did their part.
“The first one I just made one quick move and was basically untouched,” Dale said. “The second one I was totally untouched. I’ve watched the film, and there were 10 other dudes out there flying around and having fun.”
Even when the defense did not score a touchdown, the Leopards’ knack for causing turnovers has shifted momentum, as it frequently gave the Lorena offense short fields to work with. To hear the players tell it, the defensive dominance and special teams scores happen because the coaches put them in position for success with film study and practice.
“I try to step up on defense and get the guys going,” sophomore linebacker Braylon Henry, said, “but it is all because our coaches prepare us really well.”
Henry is one of the big reasons the Leopards are on a 12-game winning streak. He leads the team with 111 total tackles, including 14 tackles-for-loss. Other defensive standouts include defensive linemen Baxter Banston, Rhett Hanson and Joe Gutshall. All three have registered eight sacks on the year. Dale and fellow defensive back Andrew Brittain lead the team with four interceptions each, while Kasen Taylor has three.
“As long as we care half as much as our coaches do, then it’s pretty easy,” Dale said. “I guess [the coaches] are couch junkies with film. I don’t know what they do, but they prepare us well, that’s for sure.”
Matt Hurst, the Lorena defensive line coach, said the players deserve plenty of credit too, as this year’s team is made up of many strong students of the game.
“We have a lot of great kids that work their tails off,” Hurst said. “They are extremely coachable. We also have a team full of smart kids. They retain stuff that we have taught, and it can carry over game to game. It’s a real benefit being so tough mentally.”
Altogether, momentum- and game-changing defense and special teams play throughout the 2021 campaign has led to a tremendous amount of team confidence, which is yet another thing you would expect to find on a team in the midst of a historical season.
Not that they are done yet. Henry, in particular, has his sights set on two more wins and a state championship for a very special reason. To match the one his dad, John Henry, won with the Leopards in 1987. Lorena beat Refugio, 8-7, in the 2A state championship game that year to cap a magical 14-1-1 season.
“This year has meant a lot to my dad,” Henry said, “and it means a lot to me too. He got (a state championship), and I want this team to go get one too.”
Trib staff’s playoffs week 5 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|China Spring (14-0) vs. Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Reeves Athletic Complex, Round Rock
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Lorena (12-2) vs. Lago Vista (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Marlin (11-3) vs. Hawley (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford
|Marlin
|Hawley
|Marlin
|Mart (14-0) vs. Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|RESULTS
|Last week
|6-1
|5-2
|7-0
|Season to date
|404-106
|393-117
|391-119