Tolar 50, Valley Mills 7
Tolar 50, Valley Mills 7

TOLAR — Valley Mills struck first blood. Then the Rattlers got mad and struck back in a big way.

Tolar scored 50 unanswered points after that initial Valley Mills TD, to pick up its first win of the season in the District 7-2A Div. I opener. Quarterback Jackson LeCluyse had a huge night both running and throwing the ball for Tolar (1-4, 1-0).

Valley Mills (2-3, 0-1) hurt itself with turnovers in the loss.

