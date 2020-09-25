Tolar 50, Valley Mills 7

TOLAR — Valley Mills struck first blood. Then the Rattlers got mad and struck back in a big way.
Tolar scored 50 unanswered points after that initial Valley Mills TD, to pick up its first win of the season in the District 7-2A Div. I opener. Quarterback Jackson LeCluyse had a huge night both running and throwing the ball for Tolar (1-4, 1-0).
Valley Mills (2-3, 0-1) hurt itself with turnovers in the loss.
Photos: Week 5 high school football scenes
