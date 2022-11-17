Tolar powers by Marlin, 71-18

CROWLEY — The Marlin Bulldogs controlled things for about seven minutes of game time in their area round playoff matchup against Tolar.

After that, the Bulldogs were snake bit.

Seventh-ranked Tolar scored five straight first-half touchdowns as the Rattlers seized command on their way to a 71-18 victory over Marlin on Thursday night at Crowley ISD Stadium.

Bulldogs quarterback Desmond Woodson moved his team down the field, picking through the Tolar defense on Marlin’s game-opening 84-yard drive. Woodson completed passes to Jeoffery Mims, Mario Hopwood and Kei’ayr Young along the way, consistently moving the chains.

Hopwood finished off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead. That’s as good as it got for Marlin, however, as the Bulldogs couldn’t convert the extra point.

Tolar kick returner Wyatt Jones flipped the scoreboard back in the Rattlers’ favor on the ensuing kick. Jones fielded the Marlin kick at his own 24 and ran through a wide seam on the right side. He went 76 yards for a touchdown and added the extra point himself to put Tolar up, 7-6, with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter.

After the Rattler defense stopped Marlin on a fourth-down try at the Bulldogs’ 34, it didn’t take long for Tolar to extend its lead.

Big, fast running back Peyton Brown blasted up the middle on his first carry, covering all 34 yards needed and running away from the Bulldog defense.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Marlin as the Bulldogs return team failed to catch the ensuing kickoff and Keaton Morrison got on it for the Rattlers.

Set up at the Marlin 36, Tolar used a relatively methodical five-play drive to go the distance. Brown found the end zone again on a 25-yard run, putting the Rattlers in front 21-6.

Tolar surged ahead 35-6 before Marlin was able to create any kind of positive momentum.

Woodson finally got his team back in the end zone when he went deep to Zha’Mauryon Lofton for an 82-yard touchdown pass-and-catch with 2:01 left in the first half.

But Tolar didn’t let Marlin take the good vibes to the halftime locker room. Instead, the Rattlers struck for a couple of touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter.

Tolar quarterback Jackson Lecluyse threw touchdown passes of 24 and 19 yards to Garrison Nation and Matthew Behrens. That boosted the Rattlers’ advantage to 50-12 at the break.

Marlin’s season ends with a 7-4 record in the follow up to the Bulldogs’ state semifinal run in 2021.

Tolar (12-0) advances in the Class 2A Division I playoffs to face the winner of Friday’s Axtell-Hamilton matchup.

Rattler running back Brown finished with 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries.

Woodson passed for 244 yards and a touchdown and ran 40 yards for a touchdown, but also threw a pair of interceptions.