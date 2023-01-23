Tommy Allison rejoins head coaching ranks at new school Walnut Grove

Prosper ISD announced Monday that it was hiring Allison as the new head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Walnut Grove, a new high school.

Allison spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Midway. Prior to that, he spent one year at Hallsville and nine seasons at Robinson, accumulating a 53-55 record with five playoff appearances. He took the Rockets to the third round of the playoffs in 2014.