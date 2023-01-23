 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tommy Allison rejoins head coaching ranks at new school Walnut Grove

Former Robinson head football coach Tommy Allison has accepted a position as the head coach at new school Walnut Grove in Prosper ISD. Allison spent the last two years as Midway's offensive coordinator.

Tommy Allison is returning to the head coaching ranks.

Prosper ISD announced Monday that it was hiring Allison as the new head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Walnut Grove, a new high school.

Allison spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Midway. Prior to that, he spent one year at Hallsville and nine seasons at Robinson, accumulating a 53-55 record with five playoff appearances. He took the Rockets to the third round of the playoffs in 2014.

Walnut Grove will open in the fall.

(July 2022) Watch this sneak peek of the progress of Prosper ISD's third high school opening in the fall of 2024, Walnut Grove High School.
