Top-of-the-line effort: Mart looking to trenches to lead the way

MART — Mart, Texas might as well be known as Football, Texas. With eight state championships dating back to 1957, the expectation is for the Panthers to be on the field during the last game of the season.

That wasn’t the case last December, however.

After 14 consecutive wins to open the season, Mart fell in the state semifinals to Falls City, 24-20.

“You learn a lot about yourself when you lose,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman. “When you win, everybody pats you on the back. Everybody tells you how good you are. ... The expectations around here are that you win the last game you play, and that’s the state championship game. So, that’s the expectation and when you don’t pull that off, that’s got to be extra motivation for the coaching staff and the team.”

It’s become common among coaches to say that games are won and lost in the trenches. For a school as small as Mart, where the only player on the team not changing positions is the kicker, it’s a sentiment that especially holds true. The Panthers have historically had a good offensive line, but for Hoffman, this year’s line may be one his best.

“They’re the leaders of this team. They have been since the loss last year,” Hoffman said. “They’ve taken it upon themselves that they’re going to be the guys that do the motivation. They’re going to be the guys that hang together and make sure everybody is pulling the rope in the same direction.”

Monte Swaner, Caiden Arnett, Caiden Villarreal, Heston Sauls, Abram Ross, Jackson Sedberry and Zane Row make up the line this year. After returning from winter break following the end of football season, the group took it upon themselves to encourage the team to hit the weight room and begin preparing for this season.

“We took that (playoff loss) pretty tough,” Sauls said. “But first day of school back in January, offensive line guys practically started it up back here at 6:15, 6:30, lifting weights every morning, Monday through Friday. We’ve kept it on. We’re still lifting weights in the morning.”

Weightlifting has only been one part of the process for Mart’s success in the trenches. It starts in the weight room but it continues in the classroom.

“The day of the not-so-smart offensive lineman, that’s gone by the wayside,” Hoffman said. “These guys are all tops in their class. They’re smart in the classroom, they make great grades. They study film. These guys understand that defenses are going to throw all types of things at them and it’s up to them to pick up whatever comes their way.

“They’re the ones that are going to make this thing go. Without the offensive line, you’re not going to move the ball and without a good strong defensive line, you’re not going to stop people from running.”

In three games, Mart has scored 163 points and totaled 1,486 yards of offense — 833 rushing, 653 passing — averaging 495.3 per game. That’s 719 more yards than the national average in total yardage and 237.2 more than the national average in yards per game. Quarterback Jonah Ross has not been sacked at this point in the season.

In order to be successful up front, the line has to be on the same page. They have to be a symphony. An orchestra.

“We try to be as physical as possible, be very vocal and communicate with each other and just play as a team over all,” Sauls said. ““Game’s won up front so it depends on how physical and hard we play. It determines the outcome of the game.”

And just as good as they are on offense, several of the Mart linemen are just as tough and physical on defense. Opponents have only scored 13 points against the Panthers in three games. Abram Ross has totaled 27 tackles thus far and Swaner has posted 18, four of them for a loss.

As happy as they are to win games, the Panthers are more proud to be a part of Mart football.

“It means everything,” Swaner said. “It’s a lot of steps that we have to fill in, but it’s fun being around everybody and they’re all so dedicated to football.”