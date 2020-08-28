Top-ranked La Vega rolls with changes, rolls over Calhoun, 20-7

BASTROP — As if finding an opponent for Week 1 after two unwanted schedule changes wasn’t hard enough, try preparing for a top-5 opponent on just a few days of preparation with a signal-caller that hasn’t played under center in two years.
Just for fun, let’s throw in a mixture of the Wing-T, Wishbone, men-in-motion-on-every-play type of offense and see how good the top-ranked La Vega Pirates really are.
And what was the answer? They’re pretty darn good.
Facing many important position changes and an offense that pounds the ball to no end, No. 1 La Vega used a quick-strike offense and a good enough defense to beat Port La Vaca Calhoun, 20-7, in Bastrop Friday night.
Knowing the week that the players have endured, getting out of Week 1 with a victory is undoubtedly the most important thing.
After Dumas was scratched from week one due to a county-wide pandemic ruling and West Orange-Stark was forced to cancel because of Hurricane Laura, La Vega scrambled early this week to find an opponent, lucking into state-ranked Port La Vaca Calhoun. But, as Central Texas fans all know, the Pirates will play anyone, anywhere.
Senior Ara Rauls handled himself well at his familiar position against a formidable opponent, leading the Pirates on a six-play, 69-yard drive right out of the box to put the Pirates up 7-0. Rauls, who lined up at safety last season as Landry Kinne called the plays, showed no jitters at the quarterback position on the opening drive, rushing for 31 of his 47 yards and leading the Pirates to the early lead.
After Rauls marched La Vega to another score on their second possession, this one an eight-play sprint of a drive capped off with a Jar’Quae Walton eight-yard score after a Port Lavaca fumble, it was clear Rauls was back in the zone.
The Sandcrabs, though, would not lie down. Running back Steve Johnson bullied his way in the end zone for the Sandcrabs’ first score of the 2020 season early in the second quarter, putting Calhoun to within six points. Johnson, who hurt his leg early in the third quarter, was Calhoun’s workhorse early, rushing for 60 yards in the first half. The senior finished with 82 on the night.
The Pirates answered late in the first half.
After a gutsy decision to gamble on fourth down just inside La Vega territory, the Sandcrabs failed to convert, leaving La Vega in good field position at their own 36. Running the ball five plays in a row off the left side — a line consisting of sophomores and newcomers Ivan Martinez and Lorenzo Gonzalez and returning letterman Robert Allen — Walton and Jesse Majors Sterling wasted no time putting the Pirates back up by two scores. On the fifth play of the drive, Sterling, jumping in at running back after Elisha Cummings left for Reicher, darted to the end zone from seven out, giving La Vega an edge with momentum heading into the half.
The Pirate defense set the tone in the second, though, forcing a turnover on Calhoun’s first possession. With the Sandcrabs driving, Zamarion Johnson scooped up a fumble and returned it 55 yards to the Sandcrab 20.
Though the Pirates did not capitalize on a 39-yard field goal attempt, the defense held the rest of the game, forcing another fumble — number four on the day — and keeping Calhoun out of the end zone the final 24 minutes.
Vincent Henderson had a sneaky good game with a forced fumble and a tackle-for-loss. Javion Cooper added a sack, with Ja’Von Iglehart grabbing a fumble recovery.
Walton led the Pirates with 183 yards. Sterling finished the night with 46.
The Pirates head home for a matchup with Connally Friday.
