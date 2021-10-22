Torbert's versatility leads Crawford past Bosqueville, 54-14

“It was a struggle early, that’s for sure,” Jacobs said. “They came out in the second half ready to roll. I was really impressed with the attitude at halftime and the mentality they came out with in the second half, and they put their nose to the grindstone.”

The Pirates started the game hot as they drove 59 yards for a touchdown on their first possession. Walker was the catalyst as he popped up the middle for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead with 7:08 left in the first quarter.

Crawford had a shot to take a quick two-touchdown lead by driving to Bosqueville’s 19 before John Youens intercepted Torbert’s pass in the end zone for a touchback.

But after Bosqueville was forced to punt for the third straight time, the Pirates took over with great field position after Chambers returned Youens’ punt 12 yards to the 50.

Chambers broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown down the right sideline to open up a 13-0 lead with 10:35 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs responded with their longest drive of the night as they moved 92 yards with the aid of a pair of pass interference penalties against the Pirates.