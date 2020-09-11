Touch and go: Troy's Hrbacek runs away from Rockets, 48-6

Football is a pretty simple game for the Troy Trojans if they can do a couple of things on a regular basis.
Namely, take the ball away from the opponent and give it to Zach Hrbacek.
Troy linebacker Kadin Workman came up with two fumble recoveries early in the third quarter and Hrbacek ran for long touchdowns on the next play both times, setting the Trojans on their way to a 48-6 victory over Robinson on Friday night at Rocket Field.
Hrbacek, who rushed for 250 yards and six touchdowns on 17 carries, scored on runs of 36, 44 and 61 yards on three straight touches in the third quarter. That stretched Troy’s 22-6 halftime lead into a 41-6 blowout.
“Definitely, it’s the offensive line opening up holes,” Hrbacek said. “It’s hit the crease and go, and that’s all I did tonight.”
Workman missed Troy’s win over Mexia last week with a dinged knee, but he was back and made his presence felt for the Trojans (2-1). He had a tackle for loss and a sack among his many stops on the defensive side.
Troy coach Ronnie Porter said he was leading the charge on offense by blocking from the tight end position.
“(Workman is) a leader. He leads by playing the way he does, but also he’s our emotional spark plug,” Porter said. “The intensity he brings to the field is second to none.”
Troy mixed in a few complete passes from quarterback Jace Carr to three different receivers that loosened up the running lanes for Hrbacek in the first half.
Carr connected with fullback Hunter Martin to convert a third-and-six from the 50 to the Robinson 29. That set up Hrbacek’s eventual 14-yard touchdown run, his first time crossing the goal line of the night, which put Troy on top, 7-0, with 3:20 left in the first quarter.
Robinson (1-2) countered with its best offensive series of the first half.
Rockets running back Kolten Saulters gained 17 yards on the first play of the march and his teammates picked up the rhythm. Quarterback Joseph McHenry and running back Brady Kay ran for nine yards each on back-to-back plays, crossing into Troy territory.
McHenry finished off the 68-yard drive by hitting a wide-open Trey Stout for a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Trojans blocked the extra point, but Robinson had cut the lead to 7-6.
That slim margin didn’t last long.
On the third play of Troy’s ensuing drive, Hrbacek found open space through the right side of the line and darted away from the Rockets defense. He dashed 51 yards for the touchdown.
The Trojans then came up with the defensive play of the first half to double their advantage.
Robinson running back Jordan Stringer got popped coming through the middle of the line and the hit separated him from the ball. Troy’s Korey Gibson recovered at the Rockets’ 48, setting up another scoring drive.
Martin sparked the possession with a 24-yard run on the first play. Then Carr found Jacob Smith for an 11-yard gain and Hrbacek did the rest. The Trojan star needed two plays to cover the final 13 yards for the touchdown, diving in from two yards out. Troy added a two-point conversion for the 22-6 advantage it would take to halftime.
Hrbacek carried 12 times for 103 yards in the first half and had a 14-yard reception. He outgained the entire Rockets offense by 34 yards through the first two quarters.
It took the Trojan running back just five carries and less than six minutes of game time to more than double his total in the third quarter.
Hrbacek sprang into open field on the right side and raced 36 yards for a touchdown on the fourth offensive play of the fourth quarter.
Workman ended Robinson’s next two chances to answer by recovering fumbles and the Trojans made Robinson pay for the turnovers.
“It never fails. I can remember the last two years we played him, we lined up wrong and it’s a touchdown,” Robinson coach Robert Rubel said. “He takes advantage of it.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!