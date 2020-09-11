Touch and go: Troy's Hrbacek runs away from Rockets, 48-6

Football is a pretty simple game for the Troy Trojans if they can do a couple of things on a regular basis.

Namely, take the ball away from the opponent and give it to Zach Hrbacek.

Troy linebacker Kadin Workman came up with two fumble recoveries early in the third quarter and Hrbacek ran for long touchdowns on the next play both times, setting the Trojans on their way to a 48-6 victory over Robinson on Friday night at Rocket Field.

Hrbacek, who rushed for 250 yards and six touchdowns on 17 carries, scored on runs of 36, 44 and 61 yards on three straight touches in the third quarter. That stretched Troy’s 22-6 halftime lead into a 41-6 blowout.

“Definitely, it’s the offensive line opening up holes,” Hrbacek said. “It’s hit the crease and go, and that’s all I did tonight.”

Workman missed Troy’s win over Mexia last week with a dinged knee, but he was back and made his presence felt for the Trojans (2-1). He had a tackle for loss and a sack among his many stops on the defensive side.

Troy coach Ronnie Porter said he was leading the charge on offense by blocking from the tight end position.