Tough call: High school coaches around McLennan County react to shutdown order

Not only will high school athletes get left behind in preparing for the upcoming season, they can no longer train with their teammates in summer strength and conditioning programs.

“I’m about to not see my kids for seven weeks,” Lorena athletic director Ray Biles said. “It pushes everything way, way back. And then where does the field level out?”

Biles’ Lorena football team is in the seven-team District 11-3A Division I. The Leopards and McGregor Bulldogs will now begin preseason practice on Sept. 8, 10 days after the other five teams in their district will have played their first games. When Lorena and McGregor can finally get on the field on a Friday night, it will be just in time for the start of district play.

The McLennan County health authority’s decision affected 19 UIL schools. It has the least impact on the biggest schools – Waco High and Midway in 6A and University in 5A. But the Lions, Panthers and Trojans are still affected because they have to cease summer workouts.