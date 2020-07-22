Tough call: High school coaches around McLennan County react to shutdown order

For a few minutes on Tuesday afternoon, there was stunned silence.
And then the voices started to rise up. Phone calls were made, tweets were tweeted and outrage was expressed on Facebook.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District came out with an order at about 3 p.m. that delayed all in-person classes at public and private schools until at least Sept. 8. It also shut down all extracurricular activities, including strength and conditioning programs and preseason practices at area high schools until after Labor Day.
The county’s decision came in direct conflict with the University Interscholastic League’s announcement earlier in the day. The UIL released an updated schedule for the fall in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In it, the governing body of public school athletics delayed the start of fall sports in Classes 5A and 6A until Sept. 7, with a new schedule in place to accommodate full seasons for those classes. But the UIL allowed schools in 1A through 4A to begin their fall sports as planned with practices starting on Aug. 3.
In the morning, area athletic directors and coaches at 1A through 4A schools began the hard-but-welcome work of reconfiguring schedules to replace early-season games against 5A and 6A schools, and volleyball tournaments that were ruled out.
In the afternoon, the McLennan County health authority decision stopped everything.
“It was a lot like a sporting contest,” Crawford volleyball coach Jeff Coker said. “It was exciting to get the announcement in the morning that you’re going to get to start. And at the end of the game something agonizing happens like an official’s decision doesn’t go your way and it spoils the day for you.”
But unlike a sporting event, where there are multiple officials to confer and take in all angles of a play, the county’s decision was handed out by public health authority Dr. Farley Verner. On Wednesday, Verner, an infectious disease specialist, attributed his decision to the high volume of COVID-19 cases among school-age kids.
That left many Central Texas athletic directors and coaches wondering aloud on social media. They wanted to know why they weren’t consulted and why one person is allowed to make a decision that affects thousands of student-athletes.
Not only will high school athletes get left behind in preparing for the upcoming season, they can no longer train with their teammates in summer strength and conditioning programs.
“I’m about to not see my kids for seven weeks,” Lorena athletic director Ray Biles said. “It pushes everything way, way back. And then where does the field level out?”
Biles’ Lorena football team is in the seven-team District 11-3A Division I. The Leopards and McGregor Bulldogs will now begin preseason practice on Sept. 8, 10 days after the other five teams in their district will have played their first games. When Lorena and McGregor can finally get on the field on a Friday night, it will be just in time for the start of district play.
The McLennan County health authority’s decision affected 19 UIL schools. It has the least impact on the biggest schools – Waco High and Midway in 6A and University in 5A. But the Lions, Panthers and Trojans are still affected because they have to cease summer workouts.
Area private schools will also have to stop strength and conditioning programs until after Sept. 7. However, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced Friday that all of its members must delay the start of preseason practice until Sept. 8. They can begin the volleyball regular season in mid-September and start football season the week of Sept. 28.
But for the 16 UIL schools in 1A through 4A in McLennan County, the health authority’s decision created a big problem. Many coaches questioned the logic of essentially sidelining their teams.
“Do you think the UIL didn’t contact health people to find out what was going on?” La Vega football coach Don Hyde said. “I worry about the bubble here at La Vega High School. I’m not one bit upset about me. I can coach the rest of my life. But when you upset these kids, I take exception to that.”
Like Biles, Hyde pointed out that he will be at a competitive disadvantage when his team reaches district play. He stated specifically that the Pirates will play perennial-powerhouse Stephenville when the YellowJackets have played four more games and had 25 more days of practice than La Vega.
The UIL allows its members to hold summer strength and conditioning. During the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted school sports since March, it granted more skill specific workout time this summer beginning June 8. In response, area schools have taken the necessary steps to comply with health and safety guidelines given by the UIL at the beginning of June.
Because they had been putting in extra work to follow new safety rules, many were upset that the chance to start the season on time was taken out of their control by the county health authority on Tuesday.
“If kids and coaches are willing to assume the risks, you should be allowed to do that,” Coker said. “But there’s people that are smarter than me making that decision.”
The county health department’s timing was awkward too. Last week, several Central Texas coaches told the Trib they expected a truncated season. That’s why it was such a sharp drop of emotions when they went from thinking they would have a full slate of games on Tuesday morning and then found out they would be placed in a disadvantage later the same day.
Even so, “It’s better than nothing” has been a theme of sports in 2020.
“We’ll take whatever we can get at this time,” Connally athletic director Shane Anderson said. “The negative is the highs and lows of emotions for the kids.”
