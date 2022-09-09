Tre-riffic night: China Spring's Hafford puts on show in blowout of Mexia, 63-7

Three touchdowns, 253 offensive yards, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. Tre Hafford did it all for second-ranked China Spring in a 63-7 slaughter of Mexia at home Friday night.

“He’s an exceptional player but what he does leadership wise is absolutely incredible,” China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty said of his senior wide receiver/defender. “He’s able to command the field. His teammates understand the expectation and they know exactly what they’re going to get from Tre on a Friday night.”

The Blackcats (0-3) could hardly catch their breath as even the Cougars’ second string got in on the fun.

“I thought we played really well,” Beatty said. “We played really hard for four quarters. We got some guys in the game that allowed us to see our depth and get some extra work.”

Senior running back Miles Reed was the star of the second half, scoring the final three touchdowns of the game to put the icing on the cake for China Spring (3-0) after putting in the reps on junior varsity last season.

“He’s elusive and played really good today,” Hafford said of his teammate. “He gave me a run for my money, and I’m proud of him.”

China Spring got to business right away as Kyle Barton picked up a first down after back-to-back rushes. Cash McCollum began to warm up his arm with a first-down pass to Hafford. A couple of plays later, the Cougars took advantage of an offside penalty against Mexia as Barton brought them within striking distance to the 14. McCollum was halted on a QB keeper by Blackcat defenders Marshall Eberle and Adriano Mendoza.

Going back to trusting his arm, McCollum hit Barton with a touchdown pass in the corner of the zone to put China Spring on the board.

Mexia began the process of giving the Cougars a response as Steven Milus and quarterback Jacques Cooper strung together a series of runs to cross the midfield line. The drive lost steam when Brett Swift dropped a carry and Hafford recovered.

The senior became McCollum’s go-to target, pulling down a string of catches to get ahead 14-0 at the tail end of the first quarter.

The Blackcats punted after five plays to start the second quarter but a fumble by McCollum was recovered by Mendoza to give them another chance. But Mexia shot itself in the foot, losing yardage on a pass interference call to set-up 2-and-29. The Cougars’ stout defense, led by Jaeden Davis, pushed the Blalckcats back to 4-and-43 and forced the punt.

A long run by Hafford put China Spring inside the 30 and a series of runs by Barton added another touchdown to make 21-0. That quickly turned into 28-0 as Mexia turned it over once again, allowing McCollum to toss a quick one to Hafford, who then carried it in for the score.

After another three-and-out, it was like déjà vu as Hafford carried a pass from his quarterback to the house, evading a series of tackles. Hafford’s hot night continued when he picked off Copper in the next drive. McCollum went on a couple of keepers before launching a rocket to Cameron Campos, who ran it in to give China Spring a 42-0 lead into the half.

The Blackcats’ bad luck continued to start the third quarter. They went three-and-out thanks to a sack of Cooper by Davis and Jaylen Trotter, Mexia then received a penalty for an illegal touch when their kicker dropped the punt.

That gave the Cougars 1st-and-goal, putting Reed in perfect position to barrel it in. It didn’t take long for him to get back in the end zone, running the score up to 56-0 with just under four minutes left in the quarter.

Mexia avoided the shutout thanks to a long run by Cooper in the fourth quarter. But the Blackcats lost their brief momentum quickly, as Reed capped off the night, evading and juking around defenders for a long touchdown run.