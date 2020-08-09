Trib Classic: Look what the Cats dragged in — Mexia rallies to win 3A title

BEDFORD — A year ago, Kiley Cobb promised his father that a missed extra point would never again be the difference in a Mexia football game. For the third time in six playoff games, the son lived up to his promise.
Cobb’s extra point proved to be the difference as the Mexia Blackcats rose from the ashes with an incredible fourth-quarter finish to stun the Vernon Lions, 22-21, and win the Class 3A state championship Saturday afternoon before 10,000 fans at Pennington Field.
Kiley Cobb’s father, coach Norman Cobb, watched his football team almost reach the terminal stage. With only 10:06 left in the game, the Blackcats trailed the Lions, 21-7. Then they scored twice in a span of three minutes and 44 seconds to win their first state championship. The Blackcats lost to Littlefield, 13-0, in the state finals in 1949.
“I thought after we beat Groesbeck on the last play of the game (on a field goal by Kiley), that was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had, but it doesn’t compare to this,” Cobb said. “I’ve never coached in a game of this magnitude. It’s just indescribable.”
That would be the best way to explain Mexia’s improbable comeback. Vernon seemingly had the game under wraps when talented junior tailback Derrick Richardson, getting a clearing block from tight end Vincent Whitten, scored standing up on a 25-yard run, giving Vernon a 21-7 lead with 10:06 left.
“Coach Cobb told us at halftime he didn’t want to come into the dressing room a loser,” said Mexia cornerback Jeffrey Proctor. “He wanted to bring back the trophy. He wasn’t going to let us quit. We didn’t.”
The Blackcats could have folded after Mexia quarterback Chris Miller fumbled at the Vernon 25 with 10:13 left. It was the Blackcats’ third fumble of the game, and it took only one play for Richardson to score.
But by a strange twist of fate, Mexia’s winning touchdown was set up by a fumble. Richardson, who gained 195 yards on 39 carries, was slammed by Mexia linebacker Chris Roberts, and Rodney Freeman recovered at the Vernon 37-yard line with 8:01 left in the game.
“We let it slip away,” said Vernon coach Leo Brittain. “That last fumble really, really hurt. I guess turnabout is fair play. We scored a couple of touchdowns off turnovers.”
Facing third-and-eight at the 35, Miller threw a quick hitch pass to Roberts, who turned what appeared to be a short gain into a 25-yard romp down the left sideline before he was knocked out of bounds at the 10-yard line.
Two players later Miller found wide receiver Kevin Morton wide open in the back of the end zone for the 10-yard touchdown with 6:06 left. Cobb hit the winning extra point, just as he did in the Blackcats’ regional playoff win over Newton (14-13) and in the semifinals against Needville last week (7-6).
“We ran that play (Italy formation, red Houston) three or four times earlier in the game, but we hadn’t thrown a pass off of it,” said Morton. “Chris led me perfectly. I was just afraid he wasn’t going to see me and throw it. The line gave him great protection.”
Mexia’s offense, inconsistent in the playoffs, made the big plays to turn the game around for the Blackcats. Twice Mexia capitalized on its offensive line picking up Vernon stunts for long-distance touchdown runs by Roberts and Dwayne Cooper.
Roberts, on a play called Oklahoma split-out, exploded through a huge hole in the middle of the Vernon defensive front for a 63-yard touchdown run. Cooper, on a play called Oklahoma kick-out, found a similar hole for a 56-yard touchdown run. Both times the Mexia runners had clear sailing to the end zone once getting through the hole.
“Mexia was really taking wide splits with its offensive line,” said Brittain. “Our defensive tackles twice jumped inside to try to take advantage of the splits, but each time Mexia broke it to the outside. They were in the end zone so quick we didn’t have time to react.”
Vernon, ending its season at 12-3-1, made one final threat. The Lions moved from their own 35-yard line to a first down at the Mexia 38 when quarterback Ken Collums, facing third-and-nine, hit Eric Knight for a 14-yard gain.
The Blackcats then stiffened defensively. Richardson carried the ball four consecutive times, with Proctor and Donavan Burks stopping him for no gain on third-and-three at the Mexia 31. Facing fourth down, the Lions tried a quick pitch to Richardson around left end, but he was stopped two yards short by Don Busby, Cooper and Roberts, setting off a wild celebration in the Mexia stands with 2:01 left.
“This team just didn’t give up,” said Cobb. “Early in the year, I thought we had a chance to win a state title, but we got off to such a rough start. This team didn’t quit on itself. They pulled together. I think it showed today.”
Mexia, ending with a 13-2-1 record, couldn’t have played any other way and come away with a state championship. On the opening drive of the game, Vernon held the ball for 16 plays and ran more than nine minutes off the clock before Matt Malone’s 18-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and fell harmlessly to the ground.
The Lions didn’t make any mistakes on their second possession, moving 58 yards in nine plays before Richardson scored from 12 yards out with 7:50 left in a first half that took only 40 minutes. Richardson appeared stopped by Vincent Thomas, Chris Hollie and Roberts at the Mexia 6-yard line but he bounced out of the pile for the touchdown.
Twice Mexia moved into scoring territory in the first half only to be foiled because of turnovers. Each time, quarterback Randy Miller couldn’t hold onto the ball.
Vernon’s Clint Perkins stripped Miller of the ball at the Vernon 34, and Robby Spencer recovered at the 42 with nine seconds left in the first quarter. The Blackcats, on their second possession, drove to the Vernon 30 when Miller and Roberts couldn’t connect on a handoff and Vernon’s Willard Wilson recovered at the 29 with only 2:17 left.
“We were screwing things up ourselves,” said Randy Miller. “It was mostly me. We were moving the ball. I promised myself at halftime I wasn’t going to make those mistakes. This team hasn’t quit all year. I wasn’t going to let it bother me. I knew we could win this game.”
Vernon took a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter on a short drive set up at the Mexia 30-yard line after a 14-yard punt by James Wright. It took just two plays before Richardson scored with 9:26 left in the third quarter, giving the Lions a 14-0 lead.
The Blackcats finally came alive offensively in the opening moments of the third quarter. Roberts, almost stumbling once he was past the Vernon front line, rambled 63 yards for the Blackcats’ first touchdown with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
“I hit the hole, and there wasn’t anyone there,” said Roberts. “I saw the hole and took it. I was afraid I might stumble and fall. We hit it at the right time.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!