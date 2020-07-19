Trib Classic: 'We truly believe' — China Spring girls capture first state title

China Spring hung tough, pulling back ahead by three with 56 ticks remaining on a pair of clutch free throws from senior forward Anna Raines.

Wylie still had a shot to tie when it regained possession with nine seconds left, but Lady Cougar guard Jessica Hanna anticipated Kelsey Darby’s baseline three-point attempt, and pounced for a title-clinching block.

“I’m just a short little white girl that tries to jump and block people like (forward) Karlyn Meyers over here,” Hanna said. “I tried. Her coach was telling her to shoot it, so I just got a little head start.”

Wylie coach Alan Ayers said that the ball went exactly where it was supposed to – prior to the block, that is.

“We wanted our guard to get some dribble penetration and get a kick-out,” Ayers said. “We had our best three-point shooter (Darby) on the baseline and then we had Regan Burks, who has a nice touch from the outside, up top. We did a good job of creating an opening and getting it to a shooter, but their girl just did an amazing job blocking the shot.”

In a way, the play typified China Spring’s season, given that it came on the defensive end of the floor. The Lady Cougars were downright miserly all season, and surrendered only 46.3 points per outing in six playoff games.