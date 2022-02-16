Trib seeks Super Centex hoops nominations

Central Texas girls’ and boy’s basketball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the Tribune-Herald’s annual Super Centex teams.
Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, height, statistics, and any honors or awards they may have won. They may be sent to sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. In addition to a first and second team, the Trib will select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Coaches are also encouraged to submit their respective all-district teams.
