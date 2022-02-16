 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trib seeks Super Centex hoops nominations
0 Comments
HS NOTEBOOK

Trib seeks Super Centex hoops nominations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Central Texas girls’ and boy’s basketball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the Tribune-Herald’s annual Super Centex teams.

Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, height, statistics, and any honors or awards they may have won. They may be sent to sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. In addition to a first and second team, the Trib will select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Coaches are also encouraged to submit their respective all-district teams.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert