Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions
Lorena players

Lorena football players compete in individual position drills on the first day of practice for Class 1A through 4A schools on Monday, Aug. 3.

 Staff photo — Chad Conine

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

NON-DISTRICT CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY GLYNN BEATY
La Vega vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun
at Bastrop		 La Vega La Vega La Vega
FW Benbrook at China Spring (7 p.m.) China Spring China Spring China Spring
Sunnyvale at Connally Connally Connally Connally
Robinson at Taylor Robinson Robinson Robinson
Gatesville at Llano Gatesville Llano Llano
Anna at Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
West at Lexington West Lexington West
Whitney at Quinlan Ford Whitney Quinlan Ford Whitney
Cameron Yoe at Mexia Mexia Mexia Cameron Yoe
Lorena at Franklin Lorena Lorena Lorena
McGregor at Lake Worth Lake Worth Lake Worth McGregor
Troy vs. Salado
at UMHB		 Troy Troy Troy
Teague at Mart Mart Mart Mart
Groesbeck at Corsicana Mildred Mildred Mildred Mildred
Rusk at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Crawford at Goldthwaite Crawford Crawford Crawford
Milano at Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills
Moody at Hamilton Hamilton Moody Hamilton
Axtell at Granger Granger Granger Granger
Marlin at Riesel Riesel Marlin Riesel
Thorndale at Dawson Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale
Bruceville-Eddy at Millsap Bruceville-Eddy Millsap Bruceville-Eddy
Rosebud-Lott at Leon Leon Leon Leon
Clifton vs. Sanger
at Aledo		 Clifton Clifton Clifton
Normangee at Bremond Bremond Bremond Bremond
Rice at Chilton Rice Rice Rice
Frost at Italy Italy Italy Italy
Wortham at Itasca Wortham Wortham Wortham
Bartlett at Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
Meridian at Kerens Kerens Kerens Meridian
Texas Wind at Hico (7 p.m.) Hico Hico Hico
SIX-MAN
Blum at Aquilla Blum Blum Blum
Avalon at Abbott Avalon Avalon Avalon
Walnut Springs at Three Way Walnut Springs Walnut Springs Walnut Springs
Evant at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Cranfills Gap Cranfills Gap Cranfills Gap
Jonesboro at Coolidge Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Mount Calm at Forestburg Forestburg Forestburg Mount Calm
Parkview Christian at Azle Christian (7 p.m.) Azle Christian Azle Christian Azle Christian
