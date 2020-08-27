All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions
|NON-DISTRICT
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|GLYNN BEATY
|La Vega vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun
at Bastrop
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|FW Benbrook at China Spring (7 p.m.)
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Sunnyvale at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Robinson at Taylor
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Gatesville at Llano
|Gatesville
|Llano
|Llano
|Anna at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|West at Lexington
|West
|Lexington
|West
|Whitney at Quinlan Ford
|Whitney
|Quinlan Ford
|Whitney
|Cameron Yoe at Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Cameron Yoe
|Lorena at Franklin
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|McGregor at Lake Worth
|Lake Worth
|Lake Worth
|McGregor
|Troy vs. Salado
at UMHB
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Teague at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Groesbeck at Corsicana Mildred
|Mildred
|Mildred
|Mildred
|Rusk at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Crawford at Goldthwaite
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Milano at Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Moody at Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Moody
|Hamilton
|Axtell at Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Marlin at Riesel
|Riesel
|Marlin
|Riesel
|Thorndale at Dawson
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Bruceville-Eddy at Millsap
|Bruceville-Eddy
|Millsap
|Bruceville-Eddy
|Rosebud-Lott at Leon
|Leon
|Leon
|Leon
|Clifton vs. Sanger
at Aledo
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Normangee at Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Rice at Chilton
|Rice
|Rice
|Rice
|Frost at Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Wortham at Itasca
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bartlett at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Meridian at Kerens
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Meridian
|Texas Wind at Hico (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|SIX-MAN
|Blum at Aquilla
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Avalon at Abbott
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Walnut Springs at Three Way
|Walnut Springs
|Walnut Springs
|Walnut Springs
|Evant at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Cranfills Gap
|Cranfills Gap
|Cranfills Gap
|Jonesboro at Coolidge
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Mount Calm at Forestburg
|Forestburg
|Forestburg
|Mount Calm
|Parkview Christian at Azle Christian (7 p.m.)
|Azle Christian
|Azle Christian
|Azle Christian
