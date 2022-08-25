 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY
Mansfield at Midway (7 p.m.) Midway Midway Midway
Waco High at FW Southwest (7 p.m.) Waco High Waco High Southwest
Robinson at University (7 p.m.) Robinson University University
Temple at McKinney (1 p.m. Sat.) Temple Temple Temple
Lake Belton at Leander Rouse (7 p.m.) Rouse Rouse Lake Belton
Pfl. Hendrickson at Belton (7 p.m.) Belton Belton Belton
Lorena at China Spring C. Spring Lorena C. Spring
Kennedale at La Vega La Vega La Vega La Vega
McGregor at Hillsboro McGregor Hillsboro Hillsboro
Mexia at Connally Connally Connally Connally
Gatesville at Taylor Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville
West at Godley (7 p.m.) West West West
Whitney at Troy Whitney Whitney Whitney
Rusk at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Caldwell at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Rockdale at Teague Rockdale Rockdale Rockdale
Cameron Yoe at Lago Vista Yoe Yoe Yoe
Millsap at Hamilton (7 p.m.) Millsap Millsap Millsap
Clifton vs. Merkel (7 p.m. Thu. at Cisco) Clifton Clifton Merkel
Moody at Axtell Moody Axtell Moody
Meridian at Itasca Itasca Meridian Itsaca
Bosqueville at Chilton Chilton Chilton Chilton
Bruceville-Eddy at Hico (7 p.m.) B-Eddy B-Eddy Hico
Crawford at Goldthwaite Crawford Crawford Crawford
Marlin at Crockett Marlin Marlin Marlin
Riesel at Blooming Grove Riesel Riesel Riesel
Leon at Rosebud-Lott R-Lott R-Lott R-Lott
Valley Mills at Weatherford Chr. V. Mills V. Mills W. Christian
Rio Vista at Dawson (7 p.m.) Dawson Dawson Dawson
Wortham at Kerens (7 p.m. Thu.) Wortham Wortham Wortham
Bartlett at Frost Bartlett Bartlett Bartlett
Granger at Hubbard (7 p.m.) Granger Hubbard Granger
Mart at Paris Chisum Mart Mart Mart
Normangee at Bremond Bremond Bremond Bremond
Milano at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.) Reicher Reicher Milano
Abbott at Blum Abbott Abbott Abbott
Covington at Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla
Jonesboro at Coolidge Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Gholson at Kopperl Gholson Kopperl Gholson
Penelope at Oglesby (7 p.m.) Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Evant at Stephenville FAITH Evant Evant Evant
Cranfills Gap at Bynum Bynum Bynum Bynum
Lingleville at Morgan (6:30 p.m. Thu.) Lingleville Lingleville Lingleville
Iredell at Gustine Gustine Gustine Gustine
Walnut Springs at Three Way (Thu.) W. Springs W. Springs W. Springs
Eagle Christian at Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
Live Oak at Conroe Covenant (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Methodist Home at Avalon (7 p.m. Thu.) MCH MCH MCH
Mount Calm at Parkview Chr. (7 p.m. Thu.) Parkiview Parkview Mt. Calm
Texas Wind vs. Irving Faustina (7 p.m. at Cleburne Sports Complex) Wind Wind Faustina
Note: Predictions made before
Thursday night games.
District 7-3A Div. I preview: West, Whitney

District 7-3A Div. I preview: West, Whitney

District 7-3A Div. I preview: Grandview's still the perennial favorite even after 2021's early exit. However, the Zebras have a huge obstacle in West's Trojans, coming off a school-record campaign.

District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway

District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway

District 12-6A preview: Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Harker Heights and Temple are heavy hitters, but watch out for Midway and 6A newcomer Weiss.

