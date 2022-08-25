Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Mansfield at Midway (7 p.m.)
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Waco High at FW Southwest (7 p.m.)
|Waco High
|Waco High
|Southwest
|Robinson at University (7 p.m.)
|Robinson
|University
|University
|Temple at McKinney (1 p.m. Sat.)
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Lake Belton at Leander Rouse (7 p.m.)
|Rouse
|Rouse
|Lake Belton
|Pfl. Hendrickson at Belton (7 p.m.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Lorena at China Spring
|C. Spring
|Lorena
|C. Spring
|Kennedale at La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|McGregor at Hillsboro
|McGregor
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Mexia at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Gatesville at Taylor
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|West at Godley (7 p.m.)
|West
|West
|West
|Whitney at Troy
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Rusk at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Caldwell at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Rockdale at Teague
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Cameron Yoe at Lago Vista
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Millsap at Hamilton (7 p.m.)
|Millsap
|Millsap
|Millsap
|Clifton vs. Merkel (7 p.m. Thu. at Cisco)
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Merkel
|Moody at Axtell
|Moody
|Axtell
|Moody
|Meridian at Itasca
|Itasca
|Meridian
|Itsaca
|Bosqueville at Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Bruceville-Eddy at Hico (7 p.m.)
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Hico
|Crawford at Goldthwaite
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Marlin at Crockett
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Riesel at Blooming Grove
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Leon at Rosebud-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Valley Mills at Weatherford Chr.
|V. Mills
|V. Mills
|W. Christian
|Rio Vista at Dawson (7 p.m.)
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Wortham at Kerens (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bartlett at Frost
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Granger at Hubbard (7 p.m.)
|Granger
|Hubbard
|Granger
|Mart at Paris Chisum
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Normangee at Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Milano at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Milano
|Abbott at Blum
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Covington at Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Jonesboro at Coolidge
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Gholson at Kopperl
|Gholson
|Kopperl
|Gholson
|Penelope at Oglesby (7 p.m.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Evant at Stephenville FAITH
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Cranfills Gap at Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Lingleville at Morgan (6:30 p.m. Thu.)
|Lingleville
|Lingleville
|Lingleville
|Iredell at Gustine
|Gustine
|Gustine
|Gustine
|Walnut Springs at Three Way (Thu.)
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Eagle Christian at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Live Oak at Conroe Covenant (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Methodist Home at Avalon (7 p.m. Thu.)
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Mount Calm at Parkview Chr. (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Parkiview
|Parkview
|Mt. Calm
|Texas Wind vs. Irving Faustina (7 p.m. at Cleburne Sports Complex)
|Wind
|Wind
|Faustina
|Note: Predictions made before
Thursday night games.