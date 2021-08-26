 Skip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

NON-DISTRICT CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
Midway at Round Rock (Dragon Stadium) Round Rock Round Rock Round Rock
Waco High at West Mesquite (7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium) Waco W. Mesquite W. Mesquite
Belton at Georgetown (7 p.m.) Georgetown Georgetown Georgetown
Austin Westlake at Temple Westlake Westlake Westlake
University at A&M Consolidated (7 p.m.) Consol Consol Consol
Katy Jordan at La Vega La Vega La Vega La Vega
Hillsboro at McGregor McGregor Hillsboro McGregor
Mexia at Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
China Spring at Addison Trinity Chr. (7 p.m.) C. Spring C. Spring C. Spring
Connally at Waxahachie Life Connally Connally Connally
Llano at Gatesville Gatesville Llano Llano
Taylor at Robinson Taylor Robinson Robinson
Lexington at West West Lexington Lexington
Quinlan Ford at Whitney (7 p.m.) Ford Ford Ford
Fairfield at Rusk Fairfield Fairfield Rusk
Corsicana Mildred at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Mart at Teague Mart Mart Mart
Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
Franklin at Lorena Lorena Lorena Franklin
Troy vs. Salado (at UMHB) Salado Salado Salado
Bosqueville at Clifton Clifton Clifton Clifton
Riesel at Marlin Marlin Marlin Marlin
Goldthwaite at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford
Hamilton at Moody (7 p.m.) Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Itasca at Wortham Wortham Wortham Itasca
Valley Mills at Milano V. Mills Milano V. Mills
Granger at Axtell Granger Granger Granger
Dawson at Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale Dawson
Millsap at Bruceville-Eddy Millsap Millsap Millsap
Leon at Rosebud-Lott R-Lott R-Lott R-Lott
Kerens at Meridian Kerens Kerens Kerens
Bremond at Normangee (7 p.m.) Normangee Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Rice Chilton Rice Rice
Frost at Bartlett (7 p.m.) Bartlett Bartlett Bartlett
Hubbard at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.) Reicher Reicher Reicher
Hico at Texas Wind (7 p.m.) Hico Hico Hico
SIX-MAN
Aquilla at Blum Blum Blum Blum
Gholson at Bynum Bynum Bynum Bynum
Iredell at Covington Iredell Iredell Iredell
Abbott at Avalon Abbott Abbott Abbott
Coolidge at Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Cranfills Gap at Evant Gap Gap Evant
Three Way at Walnut Springs W. Springs W. Springs W. Springs
Ranger at Oglesby (7 p.m.) Ranger Oglesby Oglesby
Methodist Children's Home at Live Oak (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Milford at Vanguard Vanguard Milford Milford
Parkview Christian at Mount Calm (7 p.m.) Parkview Parkview Parkview
Eagle Christian at Buckholts ECA ECA ECA
