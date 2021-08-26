All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions
|NON-DISTRICT
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Midway at Round Rock (Dragon Stadium)
|Round Rock
|Round Rock
|Round Rock
|Waco High at West Mesquite (7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium)
|Waco
|W. Mesquite
|W. Mesquite
|Belton at Georgetown (7 p.m.)
|Georgetown
|Georgetown
|Georgetown
|Austin Westlake at Temple
|Westlake
|Westlake
|Westlake
|University at A&M Consolidated (7 p.m.)
|Consol
|Consol
|Consol
|Katy Jordan at La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Hillsboro at McGregor
|McGregor
|Hillsboro
|McGregor
|Mexia at Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|China Spring at Addison Trinity Chr. (7 p.m.)
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Connally at Waxahachie Life
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Llano at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Llano
|Llano
|Taylor at Robinson
|Taylor
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Lexington at West
|West
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Quinlan Ford at Whitney (7 p.m.)
|Ford
|Ford
|Ford
|Fairfield at Rusk
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Rusk
|Corsicana Mildred at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Mart at Teague
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Franklin at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Franklin
|Troy vs. Salado (at UMHB)
|Salado
|Salado
|Salado
|Bosqueville at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Riesel at Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Goldthwaite at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Hamilton at Moody (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Itasca at Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Itasca
|Valley Mills at Milano
|V. Mills
|Milano
|V. Mills
|Granger at Axtell
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Dawson at Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Dawson
|Millsap at Bruceville-Eddy
|Millsap
|Millsap
|Millsap
|Leon at Rosebud-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Kerens at Meridian
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Bremond at Normangee (7 p.m.)
|Normangee
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Rice
|Chilton
|Rice
|Rice
|Frost at Bartlett (7 p.m.)
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Hubbard at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Hico at Texas Wind (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|SIX-MAN
|Aquilla at Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Gholson at Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Iredell at Covington
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Abbott at Avalon
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Coolidge at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Cranfills Gap at Evant
|Gap
|Gap
|Evant
|Three Way at Walnut Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Ranger at Oglesby (7 p.m.)
|Ranger
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Methodist Children's Home at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Milford at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Milford
|Milford
|Parkview Christian at Mount Calm (7 p.m.)
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Eagle Christian at Buckholts
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA