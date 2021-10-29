All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 10 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|DISTRICT 11-6A
|Cedar Hill at Midway
|Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|Waxahachie at Waco High (7 p.m.)
|Waxahachie
|Waxahachie
|Waxahachie
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Belton at Shoemaker (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Temple at Killeen
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|University at Everman (7 p.m.)
|Everman
|Everman
|Everman
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|Alvarado at La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. II
|Godley at Hillsboro (7 p.m.)
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|DISTRICT 7-4A DIV. II
|Mexia at Bullard
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|DISTRICT 9-4A DIV. II
|Robinson at China Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Connally at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Connally
|Connally
|DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
|West at Grandview
|West
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Whitney at Maypearl
|Whitney
|Maypearl
|Whitney
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
|Groesbeck at Teague
|Grosbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Eustace at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
|McGregor at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Lorena at Caldwell
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Troy at Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
|Clifton at Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Florence at Riesel
|Riesel
|Florence
|Florence
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Crawford at Itasca (7 p.m.)
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Tolar at Bosqueville (7 p.m.)
|Bosqueville
|Tolar
|Tolar
|Hamilton at Rio Vista (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Axtell at Kerens
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Dawson at Marlin, ccd.
|DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
|Bruceville-Eddy at Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Thrall at Moody
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Thrall
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II
|Hico at Meridian (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
|Hubbard at Mart (7 p.m.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Wortham at Bremond (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Frost (7 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|DISTRICT 11-1A-I
|Blum at Milford
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Covington at Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|DISTRICT 12-1A-I
|Aquilla at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Coolidge at Penelope
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|DISTRICT 15-1A-I
|Lometa at Jonesboro (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Evant at Zephyr
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|DISTRICT 12-1A-II
|Cranfills Gap at Kopperl (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Morgan at Iredell (7 p.m.)
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|DISTRICT 14-1A-II
|Oglesby at Buckholts (Thu.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|TAPPS DISTRICT 2-III
|Bishop Reicher at Arlington Pantego (7 p.m.)
|Pantego
|Pantego
|Pantego
|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
|Live Oak at Rockwall Heritage (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Red Oak Ovilla at Vanguard (7 p.m.)
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
|Garland Christian at Eagle Christian
|ECA
|Garland
|ECA
|TCAF 6-MAN DIST. 1
|Methodist Children's Home at Killeen Memorial
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Parkview Christian at Crowley Nazarene
|Nazarene
|Nazarene
|Nazarene
|INDEPENDENT
|Lake Belton at Comal Davenport (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Jonesboro JV at Gholson (6 p.m. Thu.)
|Jonesboro JV
|Jonesboro JV
|Jonesboro JV
|RESULTS
|Last week
|33-9
|33-9
|32-10
|Season to date
|305-93
|302-96
|296-102