Trib staff’s Week 10 high school football predictions
Trib staff’s Week 10 high school football predictions

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
DISTRICT 11-6A
Cedar Hill at Midway Cedar Hill Cedar Hill Cedar Hill
Waxahachie at Waco High (7 p.m.) Waxahachie Waxahachie Waxahachie
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton at Shoemaker (7 p.m. Thu.) Belton Belton Belton
Temple at Killeen Temple Temple Temple
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
University at Everman (7 p.m.) Everman Everman Everman
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
Alvarado at La Vega La Vega La Vega La Vega
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. II
Godley at Hillsboro (7 p.m.) Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
DISTRICT 7-4A DIV. II
Mexia at Bullard Mexia Mexia Mexia
DISTRICT 9-4A DIV. II
Robinson at China Spring C. Spring C. Spring C. Spring
Connally at Gatesville Gatesville Connally Connally
DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
West at Grandview West Grandview Grandview
Whitney at Maypearl Whitney Maypearl Whitney
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
Groesbeck at Teague Grosbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Eustace at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
McGregor at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
Lorena at Caldwell Lorena Lorena Lorena
Troy at Rockdale Rockdale Rockdale Rockdale
DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
Clifton at Franklin Franklin Franklin Franklin
Florence at Riesel Riesel Florence Florence
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
Crawford at Itasca (7 p.m.) Crawford Crawford Crawford
Tolar at Bosqueville (7 p.m.) Bosqueville Tolar Tolar
Hamilton at Rio Vista (7 p.m.) Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Axtell at Kerens Axtell Axtell Axtell
Dawson at Marlin, ccd.
DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
Bruceville-Eddy at Holland Holland Holland Holland
Thrall at Moody Thrall Thrall Thrall
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II
Hico at Meridian (7 p.m.) Hico Hico Hico
DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
Hubbard at Mart (7 p.m.) Mart Mart Mart
Wortham at Bremond (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Frost (7 p.m.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
DISTRICT 11-1A-I
Blum at Milford Blum Blum Blum
Covington at Bynum Bynum Bynum Bynum
DISTRICT 12-1A-I
Aquilla at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott
Coolidge at Penelope Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
DISTRICT 15-1A-I
Lometa at Jonesboro (7 p.m.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Evant at Zephyr Evant Evant Evant
DISTRICT 12-1A-II
Cranfills Gap at Kopperl (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
Morgan at Iredell (7 p.m.) Morgan Morgan Morgan
DISTRICT 14-1A-II
Oglesby at Buckholts (Thu.) Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
TAPPS DISTRICT 2-III
Bishop Reicher at Arlington Pantego (7 p.m.) Pantego Pantego Pantego
TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
Live Oak at Rockwall Heritage (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Red Oak Ovilla at Vanguard (7 p.m.) Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
Garland Christian at Eagle Christian ECA Garland ECA
TCAF 6-MAN DIST. 1
Methodist Children's Home at Killeen Memorial MCH MCH MCH
Parkview Christian at Crowley Nazarene Nazarene Nazarene Nazarene
INDEPENDENT
Lake Belton at Comal Davenport (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
Jonesboro JV at Gholson (6 p.m. Thu.) Jonesboro JV Jonesboro JV Jonesboro JV
RESULTS
Last week 33-9 33-9 32-10
Season to date 305-93 302-96 296-102
