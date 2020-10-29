All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 10 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Waco High at Midway*
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Belton at Bryan*
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Everman at University* (7 p.m.)
|Everman
|Everman
|Everman
|Brownwood at La Vega* (Mon.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Hillsboro at Godley* (7 p.m.)
|Godley
|Godley
|Godley
|Bullard at Mexia*
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Connally at China Spring*
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Robinson at Salado*
|Salado
|Salado
|Salado
|Jarrell at Gatesville*
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Dallas A+ Academy at West*
|West
|West
|West
|Maypearl at Whitney*
|Maypearl
|Maypearl
|Maypearl
|Eustace at Teague* (2 p.m. Sat.)
|Teague
|Eustace
|Eustace
|Cameron Yoe at McGregor*
|McGregor
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Caldwell at Lorena*
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Rockdale at Troy*
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Riesel at Florence*
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Franklin at Clifton*
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Bosqueville at Tolar* (7 p.m.)
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Rio Vista at Hamilton* (7 p.m.)
|Rio Vista
|Hamilton
|Rio Vista
|Axtell at Marlin*
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Dawson at Italy*
|Italy
|Dawson
|Italy
|Holland at Bruceville-Eddy*
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Moody at Thrall*
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Santo at Meridian* (7 p.m.)
|Santo
|Santo
|Santo
|Bremond at Mart* (6 p.m. Sat.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Chilton at Hubbard* (6 p.m. Sat.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Texas Wind vs. Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School* (7 p.m. Sat. at Plano Prestonwood)
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|SIX-MAN
|Milford at Blum*
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Bynum at Covington*
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Abbott at Aquilla*
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Penelope at Gholson*
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Jonesboro at Lometa*
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Zephyr at Evant*
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Morgan at Walnut Springs* (7 p.m.)
|WS
|Morgan
|WS
|Buckholts at Oglesby*
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Vanguard at Red Oak Ovilla*
|Ovilla
|Ovilla
|Ovilla
|Crowley Nazarene at Parkview Christian*
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Bartonville Lantana Harvest Chr. at Methodist Children's Home
|MCH
|Harvest
|Harvest
|* District game
|RESULTS
|Last week
|27-7
|29-5
|26-8
|Season to date
|230-88 (.723)
|223-95 (.701)
|109-34 (.762)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!