Trib staff’s Week 10 high school football predictions
Trib staff's Week 10 high school football predictions

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

  CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
Waco High at Midway* Midway Midway Midway
Belton at Bryan* Belton Belton Belton
Everman at University* (7 p.m.) Everman Everman Everman
Brownwood at La Vega* (Mon.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Hillsboro at Godley* (7 p.m.) Godley Godley Godley
Bullard at Mexia* Mexia Mexia Mexia
Connally at China Spring* China Spring China Spring China Spring
Robinson at Salado* Salado Salado Salado
Jarrell at Gatesville* Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville
Dallas A+ Academy at West* West West West
Maypearl at Whitney* Maypearl Maypearl Maypearl
Eustace at Teague* (2 p.m. Sat.) Teague Eustace Eustace
Cameron Yoe at McGregor* McGregor Yoe Yoe
Caldwell at Lorena* Lorena Lorena Lorena
Rockdale at Troy* Rockdale Rockdale Rockdale
Riesel at Florence* Riesel Riesel Riesel
Franklin at Clifton* Franklin Franklin Franklin
Bosqueville at Tolar* (7 p.m.) Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Rio Vista at Hamilton* (7 p.m.) Rio Vista Hamilton Rio Vista
Axtell at Marlin* Marlin Marlin Marlin
Dawson at Italy* Italy Dawson Italy
Holland at Bruceville-Eddy* Holland Holland Holland
Moody at Thrall* Thrall Thrall Thrall
Santo at Meridian* (7 p.m.) Santo Santo Santo
Bremond at Mart* (6 p.m. Sat.) Mart Mart Mart
Chilton at Hubbard* (6 p.m. Sat.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
Texas Wind vs. Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School* (7 p.m. Sat. at Plano Prestonwood) DasCHE DasCHE DasCHE
SIX-MAN
Milford at Blum* Blum Blum Blum
Bynum at Covington* Covington Covington Covington
Abbott at Aquilla* Abbott Abbott Abbott
Penelope at Gholson* Penelope Penelope Penelope
Jonesboro at Lometa* Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Zephyr at Evant* Evant Evant Evant
Morgan at Walnut Springs* (7 p.m.) WS Morgan WS
Buckholts at Oglesby* Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Vanguard at Red Oak Ovilla* Ovilla Ovilla Ovilla
Crowley Nazarene at Parkview Christian* Parkview Parkview Parkview
Bartonville Lantana Harvest Chr. at Methodist Children's Home MCH Harvest Harvest
* District game
RESULTS
Last week 27-7 29-5 26-8
Season to date 230-88 (.723) 223-95 (.701) 109-34 (.762)
