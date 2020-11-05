 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions
0 comments

Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions

  CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
Waco High at Mansfield (at Newsom Stadium)* Mansfield Mansfield Mansfield
Duncanville at Midway* Duncanville Duncanville Duncanville
Ellison at Temple* Temple Temple Temple
Joshua at University* (7 p.m.)* University University University
Mexia at Canton* Mexia Mexia Mexia
Gatesville vs. Pecos (7 p.m. at San Angelo) Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville
West at Maypearl* West West West
Fairfield at Teague* Teague Teague Teague
Lorena at Rockdale* Lorena Lorena Lorena
McGregor at Caldwell* McGregor McGregor McGregor
Troy at Academy* Troy Troy Troy
Clifton at Lexington* Lexington Lexington Lexington
Buffalo at Riesel* Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo
Hamilton at Bosqueville* (7 p.m.) Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Italy at Marlin* Italy Italy Italy
Axtell at Cayuga* Axtell Cayuga Axtell
Bruceville-Eddy at Rosebud-Lott* Rosebud-Lott Rosebud-Lott Rosebud-Lott
Hearne at Moody* Hearne Hearne Hearne
Cross Plains at Meridian* Cross Plains Cross Plains Cross Plains
Hubbard at Bremond* (6 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Wortham at Chilton* (6 p.m.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
SIX-MAN
Blum at Avalon* Blum Blum Blum
Covington at Milford* Covington Covington Covington
Aquilla at Coolidge* Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
Dime Box at Oglesby* Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Kennedale Fellowship at Live Oak* (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Arlington St. Paul's at Parkview Parkview Parkview Parkview
* District games
RESULTS
Last week 31-4 29-6 30-5
Season to date 261-92 (.739) 252-101 (.714) 139-39 (.781)
0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert