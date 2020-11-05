Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Waco High at Mansfield (at Newsom Stadium)*
|Mansfield
|Mansfield
|Mansfield
|Duncanville at Midway*
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Ellison at Temple*
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Joshua at University* (7 p.m.)*
|University
|University
|University
|Mexia at Canton*
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Gatesville vs. Pecos (7 p.m. at San Angelo)
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|West at Maypearl*
|West
|West
|West
|Fairfield at Teague*
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Lorena at Rockdale*
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|McGregor at Caldwell*
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Troy at Academy*
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Clifton at Lexington*
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Buffalo at Riesel*
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Hamilton at Bosqueville* (7 p.m.)
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Italy at Marlin*
|Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Axtell at Cayuga*
|Axtell
|Cayuga
|Axtell
|Bruceville-Eddy at Rosebud-Lott*
|Rosebud-Lott
|Rosebud-Lott
|Rosebud-Lott
|Hearne at Moody*
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Cross Plains at Meridian*
|Cross Plains
|Cross Plains
|Cross Plains
|Hubbard at Bremond* (6 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Wortham at Chilton* (6 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|SIX-MAN
|Blum at Avalon*
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Covington at Milford*
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Aquilla at Coolidge*
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Dime Box at Oglesby*
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Kennedale Fellowship at Live Oak* (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Arlington St. Paul's at Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|* District games
|RESULTS
|Last week
|31-4
|29-6
|30-5
|Season to date
|261-92 (.739)
|252-101 (.714)
|139-39 (.781)
