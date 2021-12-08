Trib staff’s Week 16 high school football predictions

Trib staff’s playoffs week 5 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|China Spring (14-0) vs. Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Reeves Athletic Complex, Round Rock
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Lorena (12-2) vs. Lago Vista (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Marlin (11-3) vs. Hawley (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford
|Marlin
|Hawley
|Marlin
|Mart (14-0) vs. Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|RESULTS
|Last week
|6-1
|5-2
|7-0
|Season to date
|404-106
|393-117
|391-119