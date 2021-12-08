 Skip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 16 high school football predictions
Trib staff’s playoffs week 5 high school football predictions

CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
China Spring (14-0) vs. Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Reeves Athletic Complex, Round Rock China Spring China Spring China Spring
Lorena (12-2) vs. Lago Vista (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown Lorena Lorena Lorena
Marlin (11-3) vs. Hawley (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford Marlin Hawley Marlin
Mart (14-0) vs. Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin Mart Mart Mart
RESULTS
Last week 6-1 5-2 7-0
Season to date 404-106 393-117 391-119
