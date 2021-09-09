All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 3 high school football predictions
|NON-DISTRICT
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Killeen at Waco High (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Killeen
|Killeen
|Killeen
|Midway at South Grand Prairie
|Midway
|SGP
|Midway
|Pflugerville Hendrickson at Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Hutto at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Terrell at University (7 p.m.)
|Terrell
|Terrell
|Terrell
|La Vega at Austin LBJ
|LBJ
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Bridgeport at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Navasota at Mexia
|Navasota
|Navasota
|Navasota
|Brownwood at China Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Connally at Springtown (7 p.m.)
|Springtown
|Springtown
|Springtown
|Gatesville at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Robinson at Troy
|Robinson
|Troy
|Troy
|West vs. Orange Grove (1 p.m. Sat. at Buda)
|West
|West
|West
|Rogers at Whitney
|Whitney
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Fairfield at Athens
|Athens
|Athens
|Athens
|Academy at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Madisonville at Teague
|Madisonville
|Madisonville
|Madisonville
|Franklin at Cameron Yoe
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|McGregor at Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Maypearl at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|CANCELED: Riesel vs. Clyde (at Dublin)
|Bosqueville at Palmer
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Axtell at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Hamilton at Hico (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Santo at Itasca (7 p.m.)
|Santo
|Santo
|Santo
|Marlin at Valley Mills
|V. Mills
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Wortham at Dawson
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bruceville-Eddy at Florence
|Florence
|Florence
|Florence
|Moody at Hubbard
|Moody
|Hubbard
|Moody
|Rosebud-Lott vs. Stamford (at Weatherford)
|Stamford
|R-Lott
|Stamford
|Mart at Flatonia
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Bremond at Milano
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Normangee (7 p.m.)
|Normangee
|Normangee
|Normangee
|Granger at Frost (7 p.m.)
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Meridian at Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Bishop Reicher at Holland (7 p.m.)
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Dallas HSAA Blue Home School at Texas Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|SIX-MAN
|Gorman at Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Bynum at Morgan
|Morgan
|Bynum
|Morgan
|Covington at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Gholson at Walnut Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Avalon at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Coolidge vs. Richland Springs (6:30 p.m. Thu. at Jonesboro)
|R. Springs
|R. Springs
|R. Springs
|Evant at Brookesmith
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Johnson County Home School at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Gustine at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Iredell at Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Mount Calm at Kopperl
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Wylie Prep at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Vanguard at Austin Hill Country
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Parkview Christian at Aquilla (Thu.)
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Eagle Christian at Plano Prestonwood North
|ECA
|Prestonwood
|Prestonwood
|Arlington St. Paul's Prep at Methodist Children's Home (7 p.m.)
|St. Paul's
|MCH
|St. Paul's
|RESULTS
|Last week
|31-14
|35-10
|30-15
|Season to date
|65-28
|65-28
|61-32