Trib staff’s Week 3 high school football predictions
Trib staff's Week 3 high school football predictions

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

NON-DISTRICT CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
Killeen at Waco High (7 p.m. Thu.) Killeen Killeen Killeen
Midway at South Grand Prairie Midway SGP Midway
Pflugerville Hendrickson at Belton Belton Belton Belton
Hutto at Temple Temple Temple Temple
Terrell at University (7 p.m.) Terrell Terrell Terrell
La Vega at Austin LBJ LBJ La Vega La Vega
Bridgeport at Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
Navasota at Mexia Navasota Navasota Navasota
Brownwood at China Spring C. Spring C. Spring C. Spring
Connally at Springtown (7 p.m.) Springtown Springtown Springtown
Gatesville at Lorena Lorena Lorena Lorena
Robinson at Troy Robinson Troy Troy
West vs. Orange Grove (1 p.m. Sat. at Buda) West West West
Rogers at Whitney Whitney Rogers Rogers
Fairfield at Athens Athens Athens Athens
Academy at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Madisonville at Teague Madisonville Madisonville Madisonville
Franklin at Cameron Yoe Franklin Franklin Franklin
McGregor at Jarrell Jarrell Jarrell Jarrell
Maypearl at Clifton Clifton Clifton Clifton
CANCELED: Riesel vs. Clyde (at Dublin)
Bosqueville at Palmer Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Axtell at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford
Hamilton at Hico (7 p.m.) Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Santo at Itasca (7 p.m.) Santo Santo Santo
Marlin at Valley Mills V. Mills Marlin Marlin
Wortham at Dawson Wortham Wortham Wortham
Bruceville-Eddy at Florence Florence Florence Florence
Moody at Hubbard Moody Hubbard Moody
Rosebud-Lott vs. Stamford (at Weatherford) Stamford R-Lott Stamford
Mart at Flatonia Mart Mart Mart
Bremond at Milano Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Normangee (7 p.m.) Normangee Normangee Normangee
Granger at Frost (7 p.m.) Granger Granger Granger
Meridian at Bartlett Bartlett Bartlett Bartlett
Bishop Reicher at Holland (7 p.m.) Holland Holland Holland
Dallas HSAA Blue Home School at Texas Wind Wind Wind Wind
SIX-MAN
Gorman at Blum Blum Blum Blum
Bynum at Morgan Morgan Bynum Morgan
Covington at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott
Gholson at Walnut Springs W. Springs W. Springs W. Springs
Avalon at Penelope Penelope Penelope Penelope
Coolidge vs. Richland Springs (6:30 p.m. Thu. at Jonesboro) R. Springs R. Springs R. Springs
Evant at Brookesmith Evant Evant Evant
Johnson County Home School at Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Gustine at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
Iredell at Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Mount Calm at Kopperl Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm
Wylie Prep at Live Oak (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Vanguard at Austin Hill Country Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
Parkview Christian at Aquilla (Thu.) Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla
Eagle Christian at Plano Prestonwood North ECA Prestonwood Prestonwood
Arlington St. Paul's Prep at Methodist Children's Home (7 p.m.) St. Paul's MCH St. Paul's
RESULTS
Last week 31-14 35-10 30-15
Season to date 65-28 65-28 61-32
