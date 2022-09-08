All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 3 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Granbury at Waco High* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Waco High
|Granbury
|Granbury
|Dawson at Axtell (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Dawson
|Blum at Gorman (Thu.)
|Blum
|Gorman
|Gorman
|Kopperl at Lingleville (Thu.)
|Lingleville
|Lingleville
|Kopperl
|Midway vs. Leander Vandegrift (7 p.m. at UMHB, Belton)
|Midway
|Vandergrift
|Vandergrift
|Temple at College Station
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Lake Belton at Red Oak* (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|FW Arlington Heights at University (7 p.m.)
|University
|A. Heights
|A. Heights
|Huntsville at Belton (7 p.m.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|La Vega at Midlothian Heritage (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Mexia at China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Academy at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Academy
|Academy
|Connally at Cameron Yoe
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Gatesville at McGregor
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Robinson at Taylor
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Taylor
|Dallas Inspired Vision at Whitney*
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Madisonville at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Madisonville
|Madisonville
|Marlin at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Centerville at Teague
|Teague
|Centerville
|Centerville
|Lorena at Cedar Hill Trinity
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Rogers at Troy
|Troy
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Bosqueville at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Bosqueville
|Santo at Hamilton (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Itasca at Frost
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Bruceville-Eddy at Malakoff Cross Roads (7 p.m.)
|B-Eddy
|MCR
|MCR
|Crawford at Rio Vista (7 p.m.)
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Hubbard at Moody
|Moody
|Moody
|Moody
|Riesel at Thorndale
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Thorndale
|Goldthwaite at Rosebud-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|De Leon at Valley Mills
|V. Mills
|V. Mills
|De Leon
|Italy at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Bartlett at Meridian
|Meridian
|Bartlett
|Bartlett
|Leon at Wortham (7 p.m.)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bremond at Grapeland
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Normangee at Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Dallas Shelton at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Shelton
|Centex Outlaws at Conroe Northside Home School (2:30 p.m. Sat. at Conroe Covenant)
|Outlaws
|Outlaws
|Northside
|Covington at Oglesby (7 p.m.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Abbott at Keene
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Oakwood at Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Oakwood
|Oakwood
|Avalon at Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Avalon
|Trinidad at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Evant at Cherokee
|Evant
|Cherokee
|Cherokee
|Jonesboro at Austin St. Stephen's (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Temple Holy Trinity at Bynum
|THT
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Rising Star at Morgan (6 p.m.)
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Mount Calm vs. Brookesmith (7 p.m. at Jonesboro)
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Cranfills Gap at Gustine
|Gustine
|Gap
|Gap
|Iredell at Mullin
|Iredell
|Mullin
|Mullin
|Stephenville FAITH Home School at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)
|FAITH
|W. Springs
|FAITH
|Live Oak at Vanguard (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Eagle Christian at Zephyr
|ECA
|Zephyr
|ECA
|Gholson at Parkview Christian (7 p.m.)
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Methodist Children's Home at Wylie Prep (2 p.m. Sat.)
|MCH
|Wylie
|Wylie
|Williamson County Home School at Texas Wind* (Sat. at Parkview)
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|RESULTS
|Last week
|30-22
|32-20
|41-11
|Season to date
|61-41
|60-42
|75-27
Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.
