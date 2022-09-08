 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 3 high school football predictions

  • 0

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY
Granbury at Waco High* (7 p.m. Thu.) Waco High Granbury Granbury
Dawson at Axtell (7 p.m. Thu.) Axtell Axtell Dawson
Blum at Gorman (Thu.) Blum Gorman Gorman
Kopperl at Lingleville (Thu.) Lingleville Lingleville Kopperl
Midway vs. Leander Vandegrift (7 p.m. at UMHB, Belton) Midway Vandergrift Vandergrift
Temple at College Station Temple Temple Temple
Lake Belton at Red Oak* (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
FW Arlington Heights at University (7 p.m.) University A. Heights A. Heights
Huntsville at Belton (7 p.m.) Belton Belton Belton
La Vega at Midlothian Heritage (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Mexia at China Spring China Spring China Spring China Spring
Academy at Hillsboro Hillsboro Academy Academy
Connally at Cameron Yoe Connally Connally Connally
Gatesville at McGregor Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville
Robinson at Taylor Robinson Robinson Taylor
Dallas Inspired Vision at Whitney* Whitney Whitney Whitney
Madisonville at Fairfield Fairfield Madisonville Madisonville
Marlin at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Centerville at Teague Teague Centerville Centerville
Lorena at Cedar Hill Trinity Lorena Lorena Lorena
Rogers at Troy Troy Rogers Rogers
Bosqueville at Clifton Clifton Clifton Bosqueville
Santo at Hamilton (7 p.m.) Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Itasca at Frost Itasca Itasca Itasca
Bruceville-Eddy at Malakoff Cross Roads (7 p.m.) B-Eddy MCR MCR
Crawford at Rio Vista (7 p.m.) Crawford Crawford Crawford
Hubbard at Moody Moody Moody Moody
Riesel at Thorndale Riesel Riesel Thorndale
Goldthwaite at Rosebud-Lott R-Lott R-Lott R-Lott
De Leon at Valley Mills V. Mills V. Mills De Leon
Italy at Mart Mart Mart Mart
Bartlett at Meridian Meridian Bartlett Bartlett
Leon at Wortham (7 p.m.) Wortham Wortham Wortham
Bremond at Grapeland Bremond Bremond Bremond
Normangee at Chilton Chilton Chilton Chilton
Dallas Shelton at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.) Reicher Reicher Shelton
Centex Outlaws at Conroe Northside Home School (2:30 p.m. Sat. at Conroe Covenant) Outlaws Outlaws Northside
Covington at Oglesby (7 p.m.) Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Abbott at Keene Abbott Abbott Abbott
Oakwood at Aquilla Aquilla Oakwood Oakwood
Avalon at Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge Avalon
Trinidad at Penelope Penelope Penelope Penelope
Evant at Cherokee Evant Cherokee Cherokee
Jonesboro at Austin St. Stephen's (7 p.m.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Temple Holy Trinity at Bynum THT Bynum Bynum
Rising Star at Morgan (6 p.m.) Morgan Morgan Morgan
Mount Calm vs. Brookesmith (7 p.m. at Jonesboro) Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm
Cranfills Gap at Gustine Gustine Gap Gap
Iredell at Mullin Iredell Mullin Mullin
Stephenville FAITH Home School at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.) FAITH W. Springs FAITH
Live Oak at Vanguard (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Eagle Christian at Zephyr ECA Zephyr ECA
Gholson at Parkview Christian (7 p.m.) Gholson Gholson Gholson
Methodist Children's Home at Wylie Prep (2 p.m. Sat.) MCH Wylie Wylie
Williamson County Home School at Texas Wind* (Sat. at Parkview) Wind Wind Wind
RESULTS
Last week 30-22 32-20 41-11
Season to date 61-41 60-42 75-27

Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.

Read this week's big preview

