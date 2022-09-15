Trib staff’s Week 4 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Rockwall-Heath at Midway (7 p.m.)
|Heath
|Heath
|Heath
|Arlington Martin at Temple (7 p.m.)
|Temple
|Martin
|Temple
|Waco High at Midlothian* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Midlothian
|Midlothian
|Midlothian
|Killeen Shoemaker at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|University at Copperas Cove (7 p.m.)
|University
|Cove
|Cove
|Belton at San Angelo Central (7 p.m.)
|Belton
|Central
|Belton
|China Spring at Connally
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|La Vega at Lorena
|Lorena
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Hillsboro at Jarrell
|Hillsboro
|Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Gatesville at Mexia
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Fairfield at Robinson (7 p.m.)
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Whitney at West*
|West
|West
|West
|Groesbeck at Crockett
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Teague at Buffalo
|Teague
|Teague
|Buffalo
|Cameron Yoe at Bellville
|Yoe
|Bellville
|Bellville
|McGregor at Clifton
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Troy at Early
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Hamilton at Leon
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hubbard at Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Bartlett at Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Kerens at Dawson (7 p.m.)
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Mart at Centerville
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Meridian at Milano (7 p.m.)
|Milano
|Milano
|Milano
|Blooming Grove at Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|CenTex Outlaws at Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Holland at Bremond (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Hearne at Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Blum at Johnson County Home School (Thu.)
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Perrin-Whitt at Covington (7 p.m.)
|Covington
|Covington
|P-Whitt
|Abbott at Bynum
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Aquilla at Sidney
|Aquilla
|Sidney
|Aquilla
|Coolidge at Oakwood
|Oakwood
|Oakwood
|Oakwood
|Morgan at Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Morgan
|Penelope at Iredell
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Jonesboro at Greenville Christian (2 p.m. Sat.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Oglesby at Kopperl
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Azle Christian at Mount Calm
|Azle
|Mt. Calm
|Azle
|Rising Star at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Crowley Nazarene at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Nazarene
|Live Oak at Gordon
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Buckholts at Eagle Christian
|Buckholts
|Buckholts
|Buckholts
|Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at Methodist Children's Home (6 p.m.)
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Walnut Springs def. Parkview Christian (forfeit)
|RESULTS
|Last week
|28-24
|40-12
|44-8
|Season to date
|89-65
|100-54
|119-35
Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.
