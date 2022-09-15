 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 4 high school football predictions

  • 0

DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY
Rockwall-Heath at Midway (7 p.m.) Heath Heath Heath
Arlington Martin at Temple (7 p.m.) Temple Martin Temple
Waco High at Midlothian* (7 p.m. Thu.) Midlothian Midlothian Midlothian
Killeen Shoemaker at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
University at Copperas Cove (7 p.m.) University Cove Cove
Belton at San Angelo Central (7 p.m.) Belton Central Belton
China Spring at Connally China Spring China Spring China Spring
La Vega at Lorena Lorena La Vega La Vega
Hillsboro at Jarrell Hillsboro Jarrell Jarrell
Gatesville at Mexia Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville
Fairfield at Robinson (7 p.m.) Robinson Robinson Robinson
Whitney at West* West West West
Groesbeck at Crockett Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Teague at Buffalo Teague Teague Buffalo
Cameron Yoe at Bellville Yoe Bellville Bellville
McGregor at Clifton McGregor McGregor McGregor
Troy at Early Troy Troy Troy
Hamilton at Leon Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Hubbard at Axtell Axtell Axtell Axtell
Bartlett at Itasca Itasca Itasca Itasca
Kerens at Dawson (7 p.m.) Dawson Dawson Dawson
Mart at Centerville Mart Mart Mart
Meridian at Milano (7 p.m.) Milano Milano Milano
Blooming Grove at Wortham Wortham Wortham Wortham
CenTex Outlaws at Frost Frost Frost Frost
Holland at Bremond (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Hearne at Chilton Chilton Chilton Chilton
Blum at Johnson County Home School (Thu.) Blum Blum Blum
Perrin-Whitt at Covington (7 p.m.) Covington Covington P-Whitt
Abbott at Bynum Abbott Abbott Abbott
Aquilla at Sidney Aquilla Sidney Aquilla
Coolidge at Oakwood Oakwood Oakwood Oakwood
Morgan at Gholson Gholson Gholson Morgan
Penelope at Iredell Penelope Penelope Penelope
Jonesboro at Greenville Christian (2 p.m. Sat.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Oglesby at Kopperl Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Azle Christian at Mount Calm Azle Mt. Calm Azle
Rising Star at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
Crowley Nazarene at Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard Nazarene
Live Oak at Gordon Gordon Gordon Gordon
Buckholts at Eagle Christian Buckholts Buckholts Buckholts
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at Methodist Children's Home (6 p.m.) MCH MCH MCH
Walnut Springs def. Parkview Christian (forfeit)
RESULTS
Last week 28-24 40-12 44-8
Season to date 89-65 100-54 119-35

Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.

