 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trib staff’s Week 5 high school football predictions

  • 0

Trib staff’s Week 5 high school football predictions

DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY
Hutto at Midway* Midway Hutto Midway
Temple at Bryan* Temple Temple Temple
Lake Belton at Waco High* (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
University at Killeen Chaparral*
(7 p.m. Thu. at Searles Stadium)		 University University University
Pflugerville at Belton* (7 p.m.) Belton Belton Belton
China Spring at Dallas Parish Episcopal China Spring China Spring China Spring
Dallas Roosevelt at La Vega La Vega La Vega La Vega
Robinson at Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
Brownwood at Connally Connally Brownwood Brownwood
Godley at Gatesville (7 p.m.) Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville
West at Dallas Madison*
(at Wilmer-Hutchins)		 West West West
Groesbeck at Mexia* Groesbeck Groesbeck Mexia
Fairfield at Eustace* Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Cameron Yoe at Lorena* Lorena Lorena Lorena
McGregor at Franklin* Franklin Franklin Franklin
Academy at Troy* Academy Academy Academy
Millsap at Clifton (7 p.m.) Clifton Millsap Millsap
San Saba at Hamilton* (7 p.m.) San Saba San Saba San Saba
Itasca at Kerens* (7 p.m.) Itasca Itasca Itasca
Axtell at Cayuga* (7 p.m.) Axtell Axtell Axtell
Rosebud-Lott at Crawford* Crawford Crawford Crawford
Marlin at Bosqueville* Marlin Marlin Marlin
Bruceville-Eddy at Riesel* B-Eddy Riesel Riesel
Valley Mills at Moody* Moody Moody Moody
Mart at Meridian* (7 p.m.) Mart Mart Mart
Wortham at Hubbard* (7 p.m.) Wortham Wortham Wortham
Frost at Hico* (7 p.m.) Hico Hico Hico
Chilton vs. Deweyville
(6 p.m. Sat. at Trinity)		 Chilton Chilton Chilton
Lubbock Christian at
Bishop Reicher* (6 p.m.)		 Lubbock Lubbock Lubbock
Centex Outlaws at
Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School		 DasCHE DasCHE DasCHE
Keene at Blum (Sat.) Blum Blum Blum
Walnut Springs at Covington (7 p.m.) Covington Covington Covington
Avalon at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott
Aquilla at Three Way Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla
Coolidge vs. Richland Springs
(at Jonesboro)		 RS RS RS
Gholson at Bynum Gholson Bynum Gholson
Kopperl at Penelope Penelope Penelope Penelope
Evant at Rochelle Rochelle Rochelle Rochelle
Jonesboro at Burnet
Smoking for Jesus Ministry		 Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Morgan at Mullin Morgan Morgan Morgan
Apple Springs at Mount Calm (7 p.m.) Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm
Iredell at Lingleville (Thu.) Lingleville Lingleville Lingleville
Live Oak at Lometa (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Eagle Christian at Longview Chr. Heritage* ECA LCH LCH
Methodist Home at Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Parkview Christian at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
Texas Wind at Temple Centex Home School* Temple) Wind Wind
RESULTS
Last week 30-12 29-13 28-14
Season to date 119-77 129-67 147-49

Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.

Read this week's big preview

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 5

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 5

Check out our big Friday night preview: The top games around Central Texas for Week 5, including Lorena-Cameron, Groesbeck-Mexia, Marlin-Bosqueville and more. #txhsfb

DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football.

• Three "M" schools in Central Texas — Mexia, Marlin and Midway — are a collective 0-11 on the year. But aren't they all pretty good, despite their records? They all get to hit the reset button this week with district play starting after some brutal nondistrict scheduling. We lay out their paths to the playoffs. DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert