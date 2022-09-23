Trib staff’s Week 5 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Hutto at Midway*
|Midway
|Hutto
|Midway
|Temple at Bryan*
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Lake Belton at Waco High* (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|University at Killeen Chaparral*
(7 p.m. Thu. at Searles Stadium)
|University
|University
|University
|Pflugerville at Belton* (7 p.m.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|China Spring at Dallas Parish Episcopal
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Dallas Roosevelt at La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Robinson at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Brownwood at Connally
|Connally
|Brownwood
|Brownwood
|Godley at Gatesville (7 p.m.)
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|West at Dallas Madison*
(at Wilmer-Hutchins)
|West
|West
|West
|Groesbeck at Mexia*
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Mexia
|Fairfield at Eustace*
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Cameron Yoe at Lorena*
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|McGregor at Franklin*
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Academy at Troy*
|Academy
|Academy
|Academy
|Millsap at Clifton (7 p.m.)
|Clifton
|Millsap
|Millsap
|San Saba at Hamilton* (7 p.m.)
|San Saba
|San Saba
|San Saba
|Itasca at Kerens* (7 p.m.)
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Axtell at Cayuga* (7 p.m.)
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Rosebud-Lott at Crawford*
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Marlin at Bosqueville*
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Bruceville-Eddy at Riesel*
|B-Eddy
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Valley Mills at Moody*
|Moody
|Moody
|Moody
|Mart at Meridian* (7 p.m.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Wortham at Hubbard* (7 p.m.)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Frost at Hico* (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|Chilton vs. Deweyville
(6 p.m. Sat. at Trinity)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Lubbock Christian at
Bishop Reicher* (6 p.m.)
|Lubbock
|Lubbock
|Lubbock
|Centex Outlaws at
Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|Keene at Blum (Sat.)
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Walnut Springs at Covington (7 p.m.)
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Avalon at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Aquilla at Three Way
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Coolidge vs. Richland Springs
(at Jonesboro)
|RS
|RS
|RS
|Gholson at Bynum
|Gholson
|Bynum
|Gholson
|Kopperl at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Evant at Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Jonesboro at Burnet
Smoking for Jesus Ministry
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Morgan at Mullin
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Apple Springs at Mount Calm (7 p.m.)
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Iredell at Lingleville (Thu.)
|Lingleville
|Lingleville
|Lingleville
|Live Oak at Lometa (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Eagle Christian at Longview Chr. Heritage*
|ECA
|LCH
|LCH
|Methodist Home at Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Parkview Christian at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Texas Wind at Temple Centex Home School*
|Temple)
|Wind
|Wind
|RESULTS
|Last week
|30-12
|29-13
|28-14
|Season to date
|119-77
|129-67
|147-49
Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.
