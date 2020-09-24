 Skip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 5 high school football predictions
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

  CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY GLYNN BEATY
West Mesquite at Waco High W. Mesquite W. Mesquite W. Mesquite
Temple vs. Longview
(8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium)		 Longview Longview Longview
Georgetown at Belton Georgetown Belton Belton
Mexia at China Spring CS CS CS
Burnet at Robinson Robinson Burnet Robinson
Whitney at Dallas Life Oak Cliff* Whitney Whitney Whitney
Fairfield at Groesbeck* Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Kemp at Teague* Teague Teague Teague
Rockdale at McGregor* Rockdale Rockdale McGregor
Academy at Lorena* Lorena Lorena Lorena
Caldwell at Cameron Yoe* Yoe Yoe Yoe
Riesel at Clifton* Clifton Clifton Clifton
Bosqueville at Rio Vista* (7 p.m.) Bosqueville Rio Vista Bosqueville
Itasca at Hamilton* (7 p.m.) Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Valley Mills at Tolar* (7 p.m.) Valley Mills Tolar Valley Mills
Hubbard at Dawson Dawson Dawson Dawson
Wortham at Marlin Marlin Marlin Marlin
Moody at Thorndale* Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale
Rosebud-Lott at Thrall* R-Lott R-Lott R-Lott
Italy at Meridian Italy Italy Italy
Centerville at Bremond Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Kerens Chilton Chilton Chilton
Frost at Evadale (7 p.m. at Crockett) Frost Evadale Frost
Aus. Brentwood Chr. at Bishop Reicher Reicher Reicher Reicher
Cumby at Texas Wind Cumby Cumby Cumby
SIX-MAN
Milford at Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
May at Blum May May May
Walnut Springs at Covington WS WS WS
Bynum at Mount Calm Bynum Bynum Bynum
Abbott at Iredell Abbott Abbott Abbott
Penelope at Evant Penelope Penelope Penelope
Gholson at Blanket Blanket Blanket Blanket
Morgan at Eden (6:30 p.m.) Morgan Eden Eden
Oglesby at Eagle Christian (Paul Tyson) Oglesby ECA Oglesby
Parkview Christian at Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
RR Concordia at Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
Westlake Acad. at Methodist Home* MCH Westlake Westlake
Aquilla at Dal. UME Prep (1 p.m. Sat.) Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla
Live Oak vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega
(6 p.m. Sat. at Bryan Allen Academy)		 Live Oak Alpha Omega Live Oak
* District games
RESULTS
Last week 23-9 19-13 25-7
Season to date 97-42 88-51 89-50
