All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 5 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|GLYNN BEATY
|West Mesquite at Waco High
|W. Mesquite
|W. Mesquite
|W. Mesquite
|Temple vs. Longview
(8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium)
|Longview
|Longview
|Longview
|Georgetown at Belton
|Georgetown
|Belton
|Belton
|Mexia at China Spring
|CS
|CS
|CS
|Burnet at Robinson
|Robinson
|Burnet
|Robinson
|Whitney at Dallas Life Oak Cliff*
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Fairfield at Groesbeck*
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Kemp at Teague*
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Rockdale at McGregor*
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|McGregor
|Academy at Lorena*
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Caldwell at Cameron Yoe*
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Riesel at Clifton*
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Bosqueville at Rio Vista* (7 p.m.)
|Bosqueville
|Rio Vista
|Bosqueville
|Itasca at Hamilton* (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Valley Mills at Tolar* (7 p.m.)
|Valley Mills
|Tolar
|Valley Mills
|Hubbard at Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Wortham at Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Moody at Thorndale*
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Rosebud-Lott at Thrall*
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Italy at Meridian
|Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Centerville at Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Kerens
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Frost at Evadale (7 p.m. at Crockett)
|Frost
|Evadale
|Frost
|Aus. Brentwood Chr. at Bishop Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Cumby at Texas Wind
|Cumby
|Cumby
|Cumby
|SIX-MAN
|Milford at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|May at Blum
|May
|May
|May
|Walnut Springs at Covington
|WS
|WS
|WS
|Bynum at Mount Calm
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Abbott at Iredell
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Penelope at Evant
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Gholson at Blanket
|Blanket
|Blanket
|Blanket
|Morgan at Eden (6:30 p.m.)
|Morgan
|Eden
|Eden
|Oglesby at Eagle Christian (Paul Tyson)
|Oglesby
|ECA
|Oglesby
|Parkview Christian at Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|RR Concordia at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Westlake Acad. at Methodist Home*
|MCH
|Westlake
|Westlake
|Aquilla at Dal. UME Prep (1 p.m. Sat.)
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Live Oak vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega
(6 p.m. Sat. at Bryan Allen Academy)
|Live Oak
|Alpha Omega
|Live Oak
|* District games
|RESULTS
|Last week
|23-9
|19-13
|25-7
|Season to date
|97-42
|88-51
|89-50
