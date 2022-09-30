Trib staff’s Week 6 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Midway at Harker Heights*
(at Buckley Stadium)
|Midway
|Heights
|Midway
|Pfl. Weiss at Temple*
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Waco High at Killeen Ellison*
(7 p.m. at Searles Stadium)
|Ellison
|Ellison
|Ellison
|Cleburne at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Belton at Elgin* (7 p.m.)
|Elgin
|Elgin
|Elgin
|SA Cornerstone at China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|La Vega at Yoakum (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Connally at Springtown (7 p.m.)
|Connally
|Connally
|Springtown
|Gatesville at Mineral Wells (7 p.m.)
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|M. Wells
|Waxahachie Life at Robinson (7 p.m.)
|Robinson
|Life
|Robinson
|Dallas Life Oak Cliff at West*
|West
|West
|West
|Dallas Madison at Whitney*
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Madison
|Malakoff at Fairfield*
|Fairfield
|Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Eustace at Teague*
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Mexia at Kemp*
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Lorena at Academy*
|Lorena
|Academy
|Lorena
|Troy at McGregor*
|McGregor
|Troy
|McGregor
|Hamilton at Tolar* (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Tolar
|Tolar
|Kerens at Axtell* (7 p.m.)
|Axtell
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Crawford at Valley Mills*
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Moody at Marlin*
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy*
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Riesel at Rosebud-Lott*
|R-Lott
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Hico at Mart* (7 p.m.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Hubbard at Dawson* (7 p.m.)
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Meridian at Wortham* (7 p.m.)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bremond vs. Windthorst (7 p.m. at Aledo)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bishop Reicher at Dallas First Baptist* (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|DFB
|DFB
|CenTex Outlaws vs.
Austin Commanders Home School
(2:30 p.m. Sat. at Valley Mills)
|Outlaws
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Blum at Coolidge
|Blum
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Covington at Penelope (7 p.m.)
|Penelope
|Covington
|Covington
|Abbott vs. Borden County
(6:30 p.m. Thu. at Strawn)
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Bynum at Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Gholson at Iredell
|Gholson
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Austin Hill Country at Jonesboro (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Blanket at Evant
|Blaket
|Blanket
|Blanket
|Mullin at Kopperl
|Mullin
|Mullin
|Mullin
|Walnut Springs at Morgan (7 p.m.)
|Morgan
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Mount Calm at Buckholts
|Buckholts
|Buckholts
|Buckholts
|Oglesby at Gustine
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Cranfills Gap at Stephenville
FAITH Home School (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|FAITH
|Lubbock Kingdom Prep at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Longview Trinity at Eagle Christian* (6 p.m. Sat.)
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|Vanguard at Methodist Children's Home (7 p.m.)
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Arlington St. Paul's
at Parkview Christian* (7 p.m.)
|St. Paul's
|St. Paul's
|St. Paul's
|Austin Harmony School of Excellence
at Texas Wind (2 p.m. Sat. at Parkview)
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|RESULTS
|Last week
|30-12
|29-13
|28-14
|Season to date
|119-77
|129-67
|147-49
Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.
Read this week's big preview
Check out our big Friday night preview and staff predictions: The top games around Central Texas for Week 6, including Crawford-Valley Mills, Midway-Harker Heights, Lorena-Academy, Connally-Springtown and more.