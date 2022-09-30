 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 6 high school football predictions

Trib staff's Week 6 high school football predictions

DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY
Midway at Harker Heights*
(at Buckley Stadium)		 Midway Heights Midway
Pfl. Weiss at Temple* Temple Temple Temple
Waco High at Killeen Ellison*
(7 p.m. at Searles Stadium)		 Ellison Ellison Ellison
Cleburne at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
Belton at Elgin* (7 p.m.) Elgin Elgin Elgin
SA Cornerstone at China Spring China Spring China Spring China Spring
La Vega at Yoakum (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Connally at Springtown (7 p.m.) Connally Connally Springtown
Gatesville at Mineral Wells (7 p.m.) Gatesville Gatesville M. Wells
Waxahachie Life at Robinson (7 p.m.) Robinson Life Robinson
Dallas Life Oak Cliff at West* West West West
Dallas Madison at Whitney* Whitney Whitney Madison
Malakoff at Fairfield* Fairfield Malakoff Malakoff
Eustace at Teague* Teague Teague Teague
Mexia at Kemp* Mexia Mexia Mexia
Lorena at Academy* Lorena Academy Lorena
Troy at McGregor* McGregor Troy McGregor
Hamilton at Tolar* (7 p.m.) Hamilton Tolar Tolar
Kerens at Axtell* (7 p.m.) Axtell Kerens Kerens
Crawford at Valley Mills* Crawford Crawford Crawford
Moody at Marlin* Marlin Marlin Marlin
Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy* Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Riesel at Rosebud-Lott* R-Lott Riesel Riesel
Hico at Mart* (7 p.m.) Mart Mart Mart
Hubbard at Dawson* (7 p.m.) Dawson Dawson Dawson
Meridian at Wortham* (7 p.m.) Wortham Wortham Wortham
Bremond vs. Windthorst (7 p.m. at Aledo) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Bishop Reicher at Dallas First Baptist* (7 p.m.) Reicher DFB DFB
CenTex Outlaws vs.
Austin Commanders Home School
(2:30 p.m. Sat. at Valley Mills)		 Outlaws Commanders Commanders
Blum at Coolidge Blum Coolidge Coolidge
Covington at Penelope (7 p.m.) Penelope Covington Covington
Abbott vs. Borden County
(6:30 p.m. Thu. at Strawn)		 Abbott Abbott Abbott
Bynum at Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla
Gholson at Iredell Gholson Iredell Iredell
Austin Hill Country at Jonesboro (7 p.m.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Blanket at Evant Blaket Blanket Blanket
Mullin at Kopperl Mullin Mullin Mullin
Walnut Springs at Morgan (7 p.m.) Morgan W. Springs W. Springs
Mount Calm at Buckholts Buckholts Buckholts Buckholts
Oglesby at Gustine Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Cranfills Gap at Stephenville
FAITH Home School (7 p.m.)		 Gap Gap FAITH
Lubbock Kingdom Prep at Live Oak (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Longview Trinity at Eagle Christian* (6 p.m. Sat.) ECA ECA ECA
Vanguard at Methodist Children's Home (7 p.m.) MCH MCH MCH
Arlington St. Paul's
at Parkview Christian* (7 p.m.)		 St. Paul's St. Paul's St. Paul's
Austin Harmony School of Excellence
at Texas Wind (2 p.m. Sat. at Parkview)		 Wind Wind Wind
RESULTS
Last week 30-12 29-13 28-14
Season to date 119-77 129-67 147-49

Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.

Read this week's big preview

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Check out our big Friday night preview and staff predictions: The top games around Central Texas for Week 6, including Crawford-Valley Mills, Midway-Harker Heights, Lorena-Academy, Connally-Springtown and more.

DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football.
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Check out our big Friday night preview and staff predictions: The top games around Central Texas for Week 6, including Crawford-Valley Mills, Midway-Harker Heights, Lorena-Academy, Connally-Springtown and more.

