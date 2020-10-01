 Skip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 6 high school football predictions
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

  CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
Austin Westlake at Midway Westlake Westlake Westlake
Waco High at Hutto Hutto Hutto Hutto
Temple at Magnolia West (7 p.m.) Temple Temple Temple
Belton at Round Rock RR RR RR
Granbury at University (7 p.m.) Granbury Granbury Granbury
Waxahachie Life at La Vega* La Vega La Vega La Vega
Robinson at Connally* Connally Connally Connally
China Spring at Jarrell* CS CS CS
Gatesville at Salado* Salado Salado Salado
Canton at Hillsboro (7 p.m.) Canton Hillsboro Canton
Dallas Life Oak Cliff at West* West West West
Whitney at Grandview* Grandview Grandview Grandview
Groesbeck at Eustace* Eustace Eustace Eustace
Teague at Malakoff* Malakoff Malakoff Malakoff
Lorena at Troy* Troy Lorena Lorena
McGregor at Academy* McGregor McGregor McGregor
Cameron Yoe at Rockdale* Yoe Yoe Yoe
Clifton at Rogers* Rogers Clifton Rogers
Franklin at Riesel* Franklin Franklin Franklin
Tolar at Crawford* (7 p.m.) Crawford Crawford Crawford
Hamilton at Valley Mills* (7 p.m.) Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Rio Vista at Itasca* (7 p.m.) Rio Vista Rio Vista Rio Vista
Axtell at Cayuga* Cayuga Cayuga Cayuga
Kerens at Dawson* Dawson Dawson Dawson
Thrall at Bruceville-Eddy* B-Eddy Thrall B-Eddy
Hearne at Rosebud-Lott* Hearne Hearne Hearne
Meridian at Albany* (7 p.m.) Albany Albany Albany
Mart at Chilton* (7 p.m.) Mart Mart Mart
Bremond at Frost* (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Hubbard at Wortham* (7 p.m.) Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
Bishop Reicher at Dal. 1st Bapt.* (7 p.m.) Reicher Dallas FB Reicher
* District game
SIX-MAN
Blum at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott
Bynum at Cranfills Gap Bynum Bynum Bynum
Covington at Penelope Penelope Penelope Penelope
Coolidge at Calvert Calvert Calvert Calvert
Jonesboro at Bryson Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Blanket at Evant Evant Evant Evant
Avalon at Gholson Avalon Avalon Avalon
Johnson Co. Home School at Morgan Morgan Johnson Johnson
Lingleville at Walnut Springs WS WS WS
Mount Calm at Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla
Prairie Lea at Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Live Oak at McKinney Cornerstone* Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Vanguard at Rockwall Heritage* Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
Methodist Home at Haslet Legacy* MCH MCH MCH
Parkview Chr. at Haslet Heritage* Parkview Parkview Parkview
Eagle Chr. at Rising Star (7 p.m. Sat.) Eagle RS RS
RESULTS
Last week 22-14 21-15 0-0
Season to date 119-56 109-66 0-0
