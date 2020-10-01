All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 6 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Austin Westlake at Midway
|Westlake
|Westlake
|Westlake
|Waco High at Hutto
|Hutto
|Hutto
|Hutto
|Temple at Magnolia West (7 p.m.)
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Belton at Round Rock
|RR
|RR
|RR
|Granbury at University (7 p.m.)
|Granbury
|Granbury
|Granbury
|Waxahachie Life at La Vega*
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Robinson at Connally*
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|China Spring at Jarrell*
|CS
|CS
|CS
|Gatesville at Salado*
|Salado
|Salado
|Salado
|Canton at Hillsboro (7 p.m.)
|Canton
|Hillsboro
|Canton
|Dallas Life Oak Cliff at West*
|West
|West
|West
|Whitney at Grandview*
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Groesbeck at Eustace*
|Eustace
|Eustace
|Eustace
|Teague at Malakoff*
|Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Lorena at Troy*
|Troy
|Lorena
|Lorena
|McGregor at Academy*
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Cameron Yoe at Rockdale*
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Clifton at Rogers*
|Rogers
|Clifton
|Rogers
|Franklin at Riesel*
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Tolar at Crawford* (7 p.m.)
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Hamilton at Valley Mills* (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Rio Vista at Itasca* (7 p.m.)
|Rio Vista
|Rio Vista
|Rio Vista
|Axtell at Cayuga*
|Cayuga
|Cayuga
|Cayuga
|Kerens at Dawson*
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Thrall at Bruceville-Eddy*
|B-Eddy
|Thrall
|B-Eddy
|Hearne at Rosebud-Lott*
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Meridian at Albany* (7 p.m.)
|Albany
|Albany
|Albany
|Mart at Chilton* (7 p.m.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Bremond at Frost* (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Hubbard at Wortham* (7 p.m.)
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Bishop Reicher at Dal. 1st Bapt.* (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|Dallas FB
|Reicher
|* District game
|SIX-MAN
|Blum at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Bynum at Cranfills Gap
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Covington at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Coolidge at Calvert
|Calvert
|Calvert
|Calvert
|Jonesboro at Bryson
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Blanket at Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Avalon at Gholson
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Johnson Co. Home School at Morgan
|Morgan
|Johnson
|Johnson
|Lingleville at Walnut Springs
|WS
|WS
|WS
|Mount Calm at Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Prairie Lea at Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Live Oak at McKinney Cornerstone*
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Vanguard at Rockwall Heritage*
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Methodist Home at Haslet Legacy*
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Parkview Chr. at Haslet Heritage*
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Eagle Chr. at Rising Star (7 p.m. Sat.)
|Eagle
|RS
|RS
|RESULTS
|Last week
|22-14
|21-15
|0-0
|Season to date
|119-56
|109-66
|0-0
