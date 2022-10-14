All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 8 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Midway at Copperas Cove*
|Cove
|Cove
|Midway
|Hutto at Temple*
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Waco High at Killeen Shoemaker*
(7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium)
|Shoemaker
|Shoemaker
|Shoemaker
|Granbury at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|University at Elgin* (7 p.m.)
|University
|University
|Elgin
|Belton at Pfl. Connally* (7 p.m.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|China Spring at La Vega*
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Ferris at Hillsboro* (7 p.m.)
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Gatesville at Salado* (7 p.m.)
|Gatesville
|Salado
|Salado
|Robinson at Madisonville* (7 p.m.)
|Robinson
|Madisonville
|Madisonville
|Maypearl at West*
|West
|West
|West
|Dallas A+ Academy at Whitney*
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Mexia at Teague*
|Mexia
|Teague
|Mexia
|Groesbeck at Fairfield*
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Lorena at Rockdale*
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Cameron Yoe at McGregor*
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Troy at Franklin*
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Buffalo at Clifton*
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Coleman at Hamilton* (7 p.m.)
|Coleman
|Coleman
|Coleman
|Italy at Axtell* (7 p.m.)
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Italy
|Cayuga at Itasca* (7 p.m.)
|Itasca
|Cayuga
|Cayuga
|Crawford at Moody*
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Riesel at Marlin*
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Rosebud-Lott at Bosqueville*
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Bosqueville
|Bruceville-Eddy at Valley Mills*
|V. Mills
|V. Mills
|V. Mills
|Frost at Wortham* (7 p.m.)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Hico at Dawson* (7 p.m.)
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Meridian at Hubbard* (7 p.m.)
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Bremond at Granger* (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Bartlett* (7 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Bishop Reicher at
FW Mercy Culture Prep* (7 p.m. Sat.)
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Mercy
|CenTex Outlaws at
Dallas HSAA Blue Home School
|Outlaws
|Outlaws
|HSAA
|Milford at Blum* (7 p.m.)
|Blum
|Blum
|Milford
|Covington at Avalon* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Aquilla at Coolidge*
|Aquilla
|Coolidge
|Aquilla
|Gholson at Penelope*
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Jonesboro at Santa Anna*
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Evant at Oglesby (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Keene JV at Mount Calm (7 p.m. Sat.)
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Newcastle at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Gainesville Lone Star North at Vanguard*
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Live Oak at RR Christian* (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Methodist Children's Home at
Taylor St. Mary's* (7 p.m.)
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Killeen Memorial at
Parkview Christian* (7 p.m.)
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Memorial
|Dallas Fairhill at Eagle Christian* (Thu.)
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|Mesquite Founders Classical at
Texas Wind* (5 p.m. Sat.)
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|RESULTS
|Last week
|31-13
|39-5
|40-4
|Season to date
|214-115
|242-87
|255-75
Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.
Check out our big Friday night preview and Trib staff predictions: China Spring-La Vega, Lorena-Rockdale, Groesbeck-Fairfield, Crawford-Moody, University-Elgin, Midway-Cove and more. #txhsfb