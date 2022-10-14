 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 8 high school football predictions

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY
Midway at Copperas Cove* Cove Cove Midway
Hutto at Temple* Temple Temple Temple
Waco High at Killeen Shoemaker*
(7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium)		 Shoemaker Shoemaker Shoemaker
Granbury at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
University at Elgin* (7 p.m.) University University Elgin
Belton at Pfl. Connally* (7 p.m.) Belton Belton Belton
China Spring at La Vega* China Spring China Spring China Spring
Ferris at Hillsboro* (7 p.m.) Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
Gatesville at Salado* (7 p.m.) Gatesville Salado Salado
Robinson at Madisonville* (7 p.m.) Robinson Madisonville Madisonville
Maypearl at West* West West West
Dallas A+ Academy at Whitney* Whitney Whitney Whitney
Mexia at Teague* Mexia Teague Mexia
Groesbeck at Fairfield* Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Lorena at Rockdale* Lorena Lorena Lorena
Cameron Yoe at McGregor* Yoe Yoe Yoe
Troy at Franklin* Franklin Franklin Franklin
Buffalo at Clifton* Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo
Coleman at Hamilton* (7 p.m.) Coleman Coleman Coleman
Italy at Axtell* (7 p.m.) Axtell Axtell Italy
Cayuga at Itasca* (7 p.m.) Itasca Cayuga Cayuga
Crawford at Moody* Crawford Crawford Crawford
Riesel at Marlin* Marlin Marlin Marlin
Rosebud-Lott at Bosqueville* R-Lott R-Lott Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy at Valley Mills* V. Mills V. Mills V. Mills
Frost at Wortham* (7 p.m.) Wortham Wortham Wortham
Hico at Dawson* (7 p.m.) Dawson Dawson Dawson
Meridian at Hubbard* (7 p.m.) Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
Bremond at Granger* (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Bartlett* (7 p.m.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
Bishop Reicher at
FW Mercy Culture Prep* (7 p.m. Sat.)		 Reicher Reicher Mercy
CenTex Outlaws at
Dallas HSAA Blue Home School		 Outlaws Outlaws HSAA
Milford at Blum* (7 p.m.) Blum Blum Milford
Covington at Avalon* (7 p.m. Thu.) Avalon Avalon Avalon
Aquilla at Coolidge* Aquilla Coolidge Aquilla
Gholson at Penelope* Penelope Penelope Penelope
Jonesboro at Santa Anna* Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Evant at Oglesby (7 p.m. Thu.) Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Keene JV at Mount Calm (7 p.m. Sat.) Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm
Newcastle at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
Gainesville Lone Star North at Vanguard* Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
Live Oak at RR Christian* (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Methodist Children's Home at
Taylor St. Mary's* (7 p.m.)		 MCH MCH MCH
Killeen Memorial at
Parkview Christian* (7 p.m.)		 Parkview Parkview Memorial
Dallas Fairhill at Eagle Christian* (Thu.) ECA ECA ECA
Mesquite Founders Classical at
Texas Wind* (5 p.m. Sat.)		 Wind Wind Wind
RESULTS
Last week 31-13 39-5 40-4
Season to date 214-115 242-87 255-75

Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.

DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football.
