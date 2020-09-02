Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and primed after a week of HS football action: It's Week 2 of the COVID-19 season, and they're eady to tackle these topics:
#TribFridayNight football podcast: New Centex power rankings, Connally-La Vega on TV and the insanity of 2020
• Is it surprising to be headed into a second actual week of actual football, actually, given the insanity of 2020?
• Centex power rankings: Pound for pound, who are the top 5 teams in Central Texas?
• Connally is at La Vega (and on The CW): What does this rivalry mean to the Waco area?
• Is it a good call for the COVID-19 era for the UIL to open up Friday night broadcasts?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package is coming up soon. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
