#TribFridayNight football podcast: New Centex power rankings, Connally-La Vega on TV and the insanity of 2020
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and primed after a week of HS football action: It's Week 2 of the COVID-19 season, and they're eady to tackle these topics:

• Is it surprising to be headed into a second actual week of actual football, actually, given the insanity of 2020?

• Centex power rankings: Pound for pound, who are the top 5 teams in Central Texas?

• Connally is at La Vega (and on The CW): What does this rivalry mean to the Waco area?

• Is it a good call for the COVID-19 era for the UIL to open up Friday night broadcasts?

> LINK: Download the audio file to your device.

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package is coming up soon. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

