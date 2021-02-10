Trio of Crawford, Blum volleyball players named all-state

Central Texas was again well-represented with a host of all-state volleyball players.

The Texas Sports Writers Association has released its all-state teams for the 2020 season, and a trio of players from Class 2A state finalist Crawford gained first-team recognition. They were setter Lexi Moody, outsider hitter Katie Warden and middle blocker Taylor Westerfeld.

Blum, another familiar state tournament team, also placed three players among the first-team all-state list in Class 1A. Outside hitter Emma Jones, libero Kayden Arrington and middle blocker Addison Willingham earned those honors for the Lady Bobcats. If you’ve heard the rumor, freshman setter Ruby Rumohr is pretty talented, too, and she nabbed second-team all-state honors.

In Class 3A, Troy’s Graycee Mosley and Groesbeck’s Brandi Connally both were selected second-team all-state. In 4A, China Spring’s Kadyne Emmot also was voted as a second-team all-state star, while teammate Dylan Birkes made the third team.

