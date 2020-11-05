Trojans’ RB Hrbacek on brink of Centex rushing record

If Troy running back Zach Hrbacek can hit his average on Friday night, he will wake up on Saturday morning as the Central Texas career rushing record holder.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Trib reported two weeks ago that Hrbacek was closing in on Cameron Yoe running back Traion Smith’s area mark of 7,625 career rushing yards. On the Friday after that report, Hrbacek missed the Trojans’ game versus Caldwell (apparently for a COVID-19 quarantine).

Hrbacek returned to action and rushed for 206 yards in Troy’s loss to Rockdale last Friday. With that, the star Trojan RB has rushed for 7,471 career yards, 154 away from tying Smith.

Hrbacek is averaging 244.5 yards on the ground per outing this season. He and the Troy Trojans play at Academy with a playoff berth at stake on Friday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.