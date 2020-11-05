 Skip to main content
Trojans’ RB Hrbacek on brink of Centex rushing record
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Troy McGregor

Troy’s Zach Hrbacek (center) scores past McGregor’s Ashton Vining (left) and Zach Williams (right) in the first half.

 Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald

If Troy running back Zach Hrbacek can hit his average on Friday night, he will wake up on Saturday morning as the Central Texas career rushing record holder.

The Trib reported two weeks ago that Hrbacek was closing in on Cameron Yoe running back Traion Smith’s area mark of 7,625 career rushing yards. On the Friday after that report, Hrbacek missed the Trojans’ game versus Caldwell (apparently for a COVID-19 quarantine).

Hrbacek returned to action and rushed for 206 yards in Troy’s loss to Rockdale last Friday. With that, the star Trojan RB has rushed for 7,471 career yards, 154 away from tying Smith.

Hrbacek is averaging 244.5 yards on the ground per outing this season. He and the Troy Trojans play at Academy with a playoff berth at stake on Friday.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Brice Cherry and Chad Conine examine whether Troy's Zach Hrbacek will break the Centex all-time rushing mark this week, and dig into what makes high school football better than politics. Check it out at WacoTrib.com.

PRESEASON SUPER CENTEX GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Pos Player Cl Ht Pts Reb School

G Sofi Stalker Jr 5-4 18.2 6.0 Abbott

G Reagan Hand So 5-6 13.5 5.3 Axtell

G Bailey Burbidge Sr 5-5 10.1 3.3 Lorena

G Yasmen Maxwell Sr 5-6 12.3 9.0 Marlin

G Allaiya Jones Sr 5-8 11.5 5.0 Gatesville

G Ellie Ward Sr 5-7 20.0 8.0 Reicher

F Ali Guereca Sr 5-8 20.3 8.1 Iredell

F Brooke Ashcraft Sr 5-8 12.0 8.0 Robinson

F Graycee Mosley Jr 5-9 19.1 9.8 Troy

P Brylee Smith Sr 6-2 13.0 7.3 China Spring

P Aniya Williams Sr 6-1 14.0 16.4 Marlin

P Kylee Jones Sr 5-11 12.3 7.5 West

* Statistics are from the 2019-20 season

