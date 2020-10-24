 Skip to main content
Troy 21, Caldwell 6
CHAD CONINE'S SUNDAY REWIND

Troy 21, Caldwell 6

Crawford running back Garrett Pearson (25) runs through Bosqueville defenders during the seventh-ranked Pirates' victory on Friday night.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

In Caldwell, the Troy Trojans notched a victory despite Central Texas leading rusher Zach Hrbacek being out of the lineup.

Caldwell staked itself to a 6-0 lead at halftime, but the Trojans responded by shutting out the Hornets in the second half and grabbed a much-needed 11-3A D-I win.

A box score in the Temple Daily Telegram credited Troy QB Jase Carr with 116 passing yards, while he, Stevie Jackson and Brady Bearden all posted second-half touchdown runs.

Troy improved to 5-3 on the season and kept pace with Lorena and Rockdale at 3-1 in district.

Reached by the Trib on Saturday, Troy coach Ronnie Porter said he couldn’t elaborate on why Hrbacek and several other Trojan players missed the game and said their availability for next week’s game against Rockdale hasn’t been decided.

